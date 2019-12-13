Pickin' It: Panthers vs. Seahawks

The Panthers and Seahawks are ready to renew their rivalry once again.
Carolina is 4-9 all-time versus Seattle. Last year, the Seahawks claimed a 30-27 victory in Charlotte.
Interim head coach Perry Fewell is doing everything he can to snap this five-game losing skid. He said this week has been "smoother" for him. We'll see if that translates into success on Sunday.
Clearly, the home team is a big underdog.
*Certain picks are tabulated using consensus among media outlet's staff
Sources: NFL.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, SB Nation, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports.