Queen City News (WJZY) to become new flagship station

CHARLOTTE – Queen City News (WJZY), Charlotte's FOX affiliate, and the Panthers today announced a new multi-year agreement that makes WJZY an official television partner and the team's flagship television station.

WJZY will air Panthers preseason games in the Charlotte market. The team behind Queen City News' award-winning sports show, Charlotte Sports Live, will also produce a variety of Panthers-based content, including pre- and post-game shows.

"The Panthers are excited to introduce Queen City News as an official television partner and the flagship television station of the Carolina Panthers," Panthers chief commercial officer Jake Burns said. "Queen City News is a leader in sports programming in the Carolinas with its award-winning Charlotte Sports Live show, and the station's commitment to the market and the amount of local news and sports programming ensures that our fans will have access to more television content than ever before."

"I couldn't be more proud to announce that Fox Charlotte/Queen City News will be the exclusive television partner of the Carolina Panthers," WJZY vice president and general manager Lloyd Bucher said. "The Panthers are beloved members of our community, and the ability to expand our partnership with them is incredibly exciting. Carolinas' Own Queen City News is committed to the Queen City by doing more news than any other broadcast station, and this partnership with the Panthers gives our viewers and digital users that much more local content, and only further enhances this station's commitment to our viewers in the Charlotte television market."