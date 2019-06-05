Rookie Diaries: Dennis Daley's path to the NFL 

That's an invaluable lesson that Daley learned under challenging circumstances after his high school career ended. He had to go the junior college route before heading to the University of South Carolina, a two-year experience at Georgia Military College that still sticks with him to this day.

"There's a saying out there: 'If you can make it through JUCO, you can make it through anything,'" said Daley, who detailed how the military school instilled self-discipline in him. "During the school year we got up at like 5 a.m. and we had formation at 6:45. … We do our classes early because practice starts at 2:30, so right after you leave class you go straight to practice.