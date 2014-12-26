Social Scene: #HappyHolidays

Find out how your favorite Carolina Panthers spent the Christmas holiday in this week's Social Scene.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Carolina #Panthers! pic.twitter.com/jyhRcKVnu0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 25, 2014
Everyone have a very Merry Christmas and enjoy those close to you— Bené Benwikere (@TUoffTOz) December 25, 2014
Merry Christmas! @Panthers #Christmas #family pic.twitter.com/9lssRN7zTL— Colin Cole (@ColinCole91) December 25, 2014
Merry Christmas to all!!!— Fozzy Whittaker (@FozzyWhitt) December 25, 2014
Merry CHRISTmas to all!— Coach Doc V (@JamesDockery31) December 25, 2014
Panthers coach replaces gifts for victims of home break-in http://t.co/3p1oxJXzi1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 25, 2014
Merry Christmas everyone!!!— Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) December 25, 2014
One of the best training staffs in the league. I bought the guys some customs to wear today #MerryChristmas #Panthers pic.twitter.com/9M9416OlmR— charles johnson (@randywattson) December 24, 2014
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! BE A BLESSING TO SOMEONE ELSE THIS WEEK AND DO SOMETHING KIND FOR A STRANGER. GOD BLESS!— Kawann Short (@kk_mr93) December 25, 2014
Thank U Lord For Blessing Me With King Rylan #MerryChristmas
Merry Christmas Eve! Christmas spirit this morning is running deep at the panthers facility #Rudolph
Merry Christmas! (never too old to sit on santa's lap. what was i supposed to do when he asked...say no?! lol)
A post shared by DeAngelo Williams (@deangelowilliams) on
