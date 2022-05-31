Stories of Sam: Volume 1

All of the days sitting through hours of chemotherapy, lying in hospital beds after multiple traumatic surgeries, and watching my loved ones struggle with what could be of my future started to add up and made me want to quit and just accept my seemingly eventual fate. However, the words of Sam Mills and all of the Carolinas kept running through my head whenever the times got tough. Keep Pounding isn't just an expression, but a way of life for people who share my experience, or any difficult part of life for that matter. The world is a big and scary place that, at times, weighs down on all of us. For this reason and so many others, I am beyond grateful for Sam Mills' inspiration and Levine Cancer Institutes attention to detail. Without them, I wouldn't be here today. No one is more deserving of a Hall of Fame seat this year than Sam Mills!