Three Questions With: Tight ends coach Brian Angelichio

Feb 21, 2020 at 01:14 PM
angelichio_thumb

Brian Angelichio first started working with tight ends in 2006 at the University of Pittsburgh. He's been coaching the position ever since. Now he's working for his fifth NFL team (Bucs, Browns, Packers, Redskins) as a member of Matt Rhule's staff in Carolina.

Here are three questions with Angelichio:

How much has the tight end position evolved since you started coaching it?

"With the different degrees of offenses, the requirements of the position have certainly increased. Many of them are heavily involved in the passing game with third-down value versus a linebacker or safety. Those are traits that people are looking for, to have that target over the middle of the field, controlling inside the numbers. With that being said, you are also expected to block like a lineman. You can't hide the tight end in the run game. It's a critical factor. And then they're going to be used in protections to block some of those edge rushers."

What's your proudest moment as a coach?

"I just think anytime you see a player have success and the joy that comes with seeing them excited. That gets me excited. I've been blessed to be around a lot of guys who have tremendous success in this league and guys I have learned a great deal from. Whether it's a guy becoming a Pro Bowler or a rookie free agent making contributions, just seeing them have success is where you feel like you've had an impact."

What are your first impressions of Matt Rhule?

"I never worked with Coach Rhule before, but I knew him from when I was coaching in college at Pittsburgh and he was at Temple. We recruited the same area (Philadelphia). But working with him now, first off he's extremely smart. He has a very clear vision of what he wants. He cares about his coaches, that's evident. He cares about the players, and they'll see that from Day One. He knows what he wants to do and is a tremendous organizer."

Related Content

news

Three Questions With: Offensive line coach Pat Meyer

Meyer brings an open-minded approach to coaching the offensive line position.

news

Three Questions With: Senior assistant and running backs coach Jeff Nixon

With 10 years of NFL experience under his belt, Nixon is ready to helps the Panthers running backs build on last year's success.

news

Three Questions With: Wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson

The former NFL wide receiver has been coaching the position at various stops since 2008.

news

Three Questions With: Quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz

After guiding the Panthers running backs in 2019, Peetz will oversee the quarterbacks in 2020.

news

Three Questions With: Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper

The former defensive back got his start under Matt Rhule back in 2013, and has been with the Panthers' head coach ever since.

news

Three Questions With: Linebackers coach Mike Siravo

Siravo was part of the rebuilding projects alongside Matt Rhule at both Temple and Baylor.

news

Three Questions With: Defensive line coach Mike Phair

This is the fourth NFL team for Phair, who played for defensive coordinator Phil Snow back in the day.

news

Three Questions With: Defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb

After stops in Arizona and Cleveland, Holcomb is back in Carolina, where he enjoyed great success with the Panthers linebackers.

news

Three Questions With: Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons

The former safety played for Phil Snow at Arizona State and was most recently coaching the Packers defensive backs.

Advertising