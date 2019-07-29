Training Camp live practice updates: Monday, July 29

Refresh below for real-time updates from Monday's practice from the Panthers reporters:
First stretch of camp is over. Defensive line, so far, looks as advertised. And all good with Cam Newton, who was particularly sharp today.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
That one-handed snag 🖐 pic.twitter.com/WNRGmB64lo— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2019
Hello Ian Thomas. TE ran a nice corner route and Grier put it on the money for the red zone TD.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
DJ Moore 1-handed beauty in EZ from Cam Newton.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
Defensive coaches LOVE this. Bruce Irvin hustles into the secondary to chase CMC and he punches the ball out at the end of the run. Effort.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
Rookie RB Elijah Holyfield with a couple impressive runs today. He looks very comfortable lowering his shoulder and being decisive in red zone drills.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
Newton with a laser to Wright in back end zone but Bradberry stays with it and forces the ball out. Wright bangs the turf.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
Your daily Curtis Samuel impresses alert. Fantastic route to get himself open in end zone for pass from Cam Newton.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
You know it’s hot outside when you can hear a squishy sound from sweat in the guys shoes when they run. Are you grossed out just reading this? Lol #PanthersCamp— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 29, 2019
KK Short screaming “DOG DAYS!” intermittently. Guys are battling through with an off day in sight.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
Grier tries to go deep on second straight play. Pass to DeAndrew White broken up at last second by Seymour.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
Taylor Hearn getting a tackle rep during 1-on-1.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
Nice grab in the corner by TE Wolf to finish off the team period. Threw off Ballard in coverage— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 29, 2019
Redzone in the first team period. Let’s score some points.— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 29, 2019
First points come from a CMC run (favorite this if you’re not surprised by this tweet)
Another day of throwing for Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/P3HwuzSBco— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
Gerald McCoy and Kyle Love back in pads after getting yesterday off.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 29, 2019
Greg Olsen hyping up J.J. Jansen as he signs autographs before practice is everything. “The man of the people!”— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 29, 2019
5⃣9⃣ & 2⃣2⃣ pic.twitter.com/E1yFz1jRwX— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2019