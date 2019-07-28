Training Camp live practice updates: Sunday, July 28

Refresh below for real-time updates from Sunday's practice from the Panthers reporters:
Mario Addison just put a NASTY spin move on Daryl Williams during team period. He’s gonna enjoy re-watching that on film.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
First little scuffle of #Panthers camp and Newton doesn’t let me moment pass without an appropriate soundtrack.. he starts yelling, “Let the bodies hit the floor, let the bodies hit the floor” 😂😂— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 28, 2019
Ps. It was truely a “little” scuffle. I personally loveeeee seeing the emotion
Cole Luke getting some work with the first team at nickel.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Gulp. Cam Newton hits the ground after feet get caught up in pass rush. He’s fine after walking it off for a few moments.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019
Even though Daryl Williams and Matt Paradis are in pads, they’re being held out on pass rush drills vs DL.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019
Newton with a strike to Moore on a deep dig but Jackson is right there to rake the arm and get the ball on the ground for the incompletion. “Nice play D-Jack!” shouts secondary coach Perry Fewell.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Guys fielding punts today: CMC, Moore, Ross and Godwin.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Panthers went live during 9-on-7. Looked like undrafted safety Corrion Ballard had the perfect hit on rookie Jordan Scarlett to pop the ball out. Defense loved it, as you’d expect.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Donte Jackson asking for some cheers for the defense after a PBU— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Kevon Seymour, who was in coverage, “Damn, that was a good a** ball.” https://t.co/GT15iBqdIt— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019
1st couple plays of 1-on-1s: Newton to Samuel on slant vs Jackson and then Newton connects on deep ball to Moore vs Bradberry.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019
Moore gets behind Bradberry for the deep strike in 1-on-1 pic.twitter.com/YdGMeHOnRu— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
QB/WR drills complete with Newton engaging the fans with some yelling and prompted cheers.— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 28, 2019
Cam chatty with the fans in attendance today. pic.twitter.com/JgKm3tSlwt— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Cam Newton taking part in individuals with the WRs today. Expect we’ll see a lot from him after what was essentially an off day. pic.twitter.com/SkM3WVsvP6— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Cam Newton is throwing to WRs in individual drills. So looks like he’ll be more active than yesterday.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019
Vet day for Gerald McCoy today. And Kyle Love is out after injuring his leg yesterday.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 28, 2019
Beautiful morning for football! Currently 74 degrees in Spartanburg #Panthers in full pads again for practice number 4— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) July 28, 2019
Matt Paradis, too https://t.co/lk0961m87V— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2019