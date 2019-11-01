Update on Cam Newton

Nov 01, 2019 at 11:26 AM
cam_SF_AP
AP/Ric Tapia

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Cam Newton traveled to Green Bay on Friday to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Newton, who injured his left foot in the third preseason game, played in the first two games of the regular season but has not practiced or played since. He rehabbed off to the side at practice last week and accompanied the team on the trip to San Francisco, going through his rehab routine during pregame warmups.

Newton was not at practice either of the past two days.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," general manager Marty Hurney said. "Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information."

