Update on Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Cam Newton traveled to Green Bay on Friday to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Newton, who injured his left foot in the third preseason game, played in the first two games of the regular season but has not practiced or played since. He rehabbed off to the side at practice last week and accompanied the team on the trip to San Francisco, going through his rehab routine during pregame warmups.

Newton was not at practice either of the past two days.