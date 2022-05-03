USA Football, Panthers partner to host free blitz event for kids, families and youth coaches

CHARLOTTE - A fun, free family event featuring exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, led by USA Football in partnership with the Carolina Panthers. USA Football is the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

A full day of free youth football activities for kids along with in-person certification of area youth coaches comprise USA Football Blitz events. This Saturday marks one of 18 Blitz events taking place nationwide through July. Families may register to attend this free event by clicking here.

The American Legion Memorial Stadium field will hold a Fan Fest area covering half a football field, complete with youth football clinics, yard games, giveaways and other exciting activities for kids and families. The stadium also will hold USA Football Youth Coach Certification with on-field and in-classroom learning sessions.