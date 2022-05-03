USA Football, Panthers partner to host free blitz event for kids, families and youth coaches

May 03, 2022 at 07:12 PM
USA_football_promo

CHARLOTTE - A fun, free family event featuring exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, led by USA Football in partnership with the Carolina Panthers. USA Football is the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

A full day of free youth football activities for kids along with in-person certification of area youth coaches comprise USA Football Blitz events. This Saturday marks one of 18 Blitz events taking place nationwide through July. Families may register to attend this free event by clicking here.

The American Legion Memorial Stadium field will hold a Fan Fest area covering half a football field, complete with youth football clinics, yard games, giveaways and other exciting activities for kids and families. The stadium also will hold USA Football Youth Coach Certification with on-field and in-classroom learning sessions.

As part of the Panthers' continued commitment to local youth football families, the team is funding costs for 200 youth coaches to receive USA Football's in-person coach certification. USA Football is one of two national governing bodies of sport, joining U.S. Track & Field, to have the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence accredit its coach certification curriculum.

Related Content

news

Panthers, Atrium Health to hold Parents Playbook event

Register for a free program for parents to learn about football health and safety.

news

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food and wine at Bank of America Stadium on May 19, presented by Wellcare.

news

Panthers, Atrium Health partner to build play therapy room

The grant will revitalize a play therapy room in the Atrium Health Behavioral Health Charlotte facility to provide a space for healing for the youngest and most vulnerable patients in the community.

news

TSE welcomes Charlotte Pride for staff discussion

The lunch seminar and Q&A was hosted by the organization's PRIDE employee resource group.

news

Stride celebrates Black History Month with speaker from Rock Hill's Friendship 9

David Williamson was one of nine students jailed for a lunch counter protest in Rock Hill in 1961.

news

Panthers fans, Harris Teeter customers "Round UP" over $1 million to fight food insecurity

Fans in North and South Carolina helped donate to local food banks over the holiday season.

news

New Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library receives $10 million gift from Tepper Foundations

The new Main Library will be a hub of dynamic programming for the library system and an anchor of uptown's Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.

news

Panthers employees speak to female athletes at Harding High School for National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Women from various areas of Tepper Sports & Entertainment shared their paths to working in sports.

news

Panthers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools athletics announce pilot Girls High School Flag Football league

Carolina Panthers charities is providing CMS Athletics with $50,000 grant to support the pilot program.

news

Panthers, Atrium Health launch second season of INSPIHER podcast

Nominations are now open for the next group of inspirational guests.

news

Jeff Fruster named 2021 Panthers High School Coach of the Year

Fruster won back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021 at Daniel (Central, S.C.) High School.

Advertising