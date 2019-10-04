Week 5 Final Injury Report: Donte Jackson ruled out

Oct 04, 2019 at 01:34 PM
donte_injury_week5

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have ruled cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Jackson didn't practice all week after missing Carolina's Week 4 contest at Houston.

The Panthers will be without two starters on the offensive line as guard Trai Turner (ankle) and tackle Greg Little (concussion) were both ruled out. Neither practiced throughout the week. Turner will miss his second straight game after getting hurt in Arizona. Little, who suffered a concussion during preseason, re-entered the protocol this week after getting his first start last week in Houston.

Quarterback Cam Newton (foot) will miss his third-straight game, while tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) was also ruled out.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (wrist) practiced fully on Friday and is listed questionable for Sunday's game. Safety Eric Reid (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is also listed questionable.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) is also questionable for Sunday.

View the full Week 5 Injury Report by clicking here.

