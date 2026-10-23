Fit Check Friday, Week 7 vs Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are back in a modern classic uniform this week, with a newer combination, but one that's made quite an impact in recent years.
Carolina will be wearing black helmets, blue tops, black pants, and black socks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 7 divisional showdown.
The Panthers' all-time regular season record in this uniform combination is 2-2 (.500).
As mentioned, this is a newer combination in terms of the Panthers' history. It was most recently worn in Week 1 of this season against the Bears. The combo made its debut in a Week 10 win in 2024 for the international Munich, Germany game against the New York Giants.
But the uniform combo really made its impact in Week 3 of last season, when the Panthers — en route to an NFC South title — picked up an early divisional win with a 30-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons. That game featured two turnovers on defense, including a pick-six scored by Chau Smith-Wade.
Now, the Panthers are hoping the uniform combination can be a division winning formula once again.
Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.