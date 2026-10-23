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Fit Check Friday, Week 7 vs Buccaneers

The Panthers will don the black, blue, black combination for the second time this season, bringing back a proven divisional winner.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:34 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are back in a modern classic uniform this week, with a newer combination, but one that's made quite an impact in recent years.

Carolina will be wearing black helmets, blue tops, black pants, and black socks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 7 divisional showdown.

The Panthers' all-time regular season record in this uniform combination is 2-2 (.500).

As mentioned, this is a newer combination in terms of the Panthers' history. It was most recently worn in Week 1 of this season against the Bears. The combo made its debut in a Week 10 win in 2024 for the international Munich, Germany game against the New York Giants.

Mike Jack Germany Black blue uniform
Carolina Panthers

But the uniform combo really made its impact in Week 3 of last season, when the Panthers — en route to an NFC South title — picked up an early divisional win with a 30-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons. That game featured two turnovers on defense, including a pick-six scored by Chau Smith-Wade.

Now, the Panthers are hoping the uniform combination can be a division winning formula once again.

Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.

Practice photos | Week 7 vs. Buccaneers | October 22, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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