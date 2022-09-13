Panthers Home | Carolina Panthers - Panthers.com

Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

The veteran return man will miss some time with a knee issue, leaving the Panthers looking at multiple options on punts and kickoffs.

Ask The Old Guy: One play can change a lot

When you're one week into the season, it's easy to confuse the difference between an incident and a trend, so it may be too soon to draw large conclusions.

Know Your Foe: New York Giants

The Panthers face the league's most productive rusher from Week 1 when they meet up with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 2 at New York

Last-minute loss to the Browns dampened some of the enthusiasm of earlier rankings.

The Day After: Slow start was hard to overcome

Sep 12, 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule liked a lot of what he saw in the second half, but all the stuff that happened before then made it hard to compensate for.

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Cleveland in Week 1

Sep 12, 2022

DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson each played 100 percent of the snaps in the opener.

Notebook: Panthers had a few issues on offensive line

Sep 11, 2022

They gave up four sacks, but the operation wasn't as clean as they hoped after the offseason reconstruction of the group.

Postgame Transcripts: Week 1 vs. Cleveland

Sep 11, 2022

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

Slow start, fast finish for Baker Mayfield

Sep 11, 2022

The Panthers quarterback took ownership for some 'self-inflicted mistakes' in the first half of a season-opening loss to Cleveland, after a dramatic comeback.

Panthers objected to two late calls in Browns comeback win

Sep 11, 2022

There were questions about a roughing the passer penalty on Brian Burns, and a non-call of what they thought was intentional grounding.

Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again

Sep 11, 2022

Anderson has scored TDs of at least 50 yards in each of the last three season openers.

Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

Sep 11, 2022

The Panthers allowed 217 rushing yards in a narrow Week 1 loss.

Photo Albums

Take a look at some pictures from past matchups between the Panthers and Giants. Carolina leads the all-time series 7-5.

View the best photos from the field on Week 1 between Carolina and Cleveland.

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Cleveland at Bank of America Stadium on 9/11.

View photos of the Panthers getting warmed up on the field before the Cleveland game.

Latest Podcasts

This week on Panther Talk, Anish Shroff, Jim Szoke, and Eugene Robinson are joined by Matt Rhule, and Ian Fitzsimmons (ESPN Radio) to talk about the season opening loss to the Browns, how the defensive secondary played, how to better stop the run against the Giants, and so much more!

This week on Jordan and Jake, the guys are ready to stop talking and start playing, they discuss Icky's first matchup as the starting LT, breakdown week ones matchup against the Browns and so much more!

