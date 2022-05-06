Panthers Home | Carolina Panthers - Panthers.com

In the Spotlight

news

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The seventh-round cornerback ran the fastest 40 at the Combine this year.

news

Panthers celebrate fourth annual Keep Pounding Day

Players, coaches, and staff helped with four projects across the Carolinas, giving back to the community as a way of saying thanks.

news

Inside the Draft Room: Pieces fell into place

A deep look at the small moments and the year-long process that led the Panthers to Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral, among others.

video

NFL Network: Evaluating the NFC South draft class

The Good Morning Football crew breaks down the NFC South draft class and what Carolina added last week.

DRAFT TRACKER
Round 1 • Pick 6 (6) • OT Ikem Ekwonu
Round 3 • Pick 30 (94) • QB Matt Corral
Round 4 • Pick 15 (120) • LB Brandon Smith
Round 6 • Pick 10 (189) • EDGE Amare Barno
Round 6 • Pick 21 (199) • G Cade Mays
Round 7 • Pick 21 (242) • CB Kalon Barnes
DRAFT CENTRAL
Latest News

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

May 06, 2022

The seventh-round cornerback ran the fastest 40 at the Combine this year.

Panthers celebrate fourth annual Keep Pounding Day

May 06, 2022

Players, coaches, and staff helped with four projects across the Carolinas, giving back to the community as a way of saying thanks.

Inside the Draft Room: Pieces fell into place

May 05, 2022

A deep look at the small moments and the year-long process that led the Panthers to Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral, among others.

Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

May 04, 2022

He finished last season on the roster, but the team brought Zane Gonzalez back this offseason.

New-look coaching staff brings more experience

May 04, 2022

Panthers think they are in a better position to develop players now, after adding a number of veteran assistants this offseason.

Nick Kelly steps down as Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO

May 04, 2022

Current leadership team remains in place.

USA Football, Panthers partner to host free blitz event for kids, families and youth coaches

May 03, 2022

The free, family event featuring exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

Amaré Barno signs rookie deal

May 03, 2022

The sixth-rounder from Virginia Tech was the first player in the league to sign his rookie contract.

Panthers 2022 tickets set to go on sale on May 12

May 03, 2022

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be available on the night of the schedule release.

Panthers bring in return specialist Andre Roberts

May 02, 2022

The veteran led the league in kick return yardage last season, proof he's still capable of doing it at a high level.

Ikem Ekwonu: Always striking the right note

May 02, 2022

The new Panthers' tackle grew up with a variety of interests, but always the full support of his family.

Panthers agree to terms with 2022 undrafted free agents

May 01, 2022

Carolina added 13 players after Saturday's final round ended.

ekwonu-jersey-team-store
pantherfansstories_insert
Enter to Win

Photo Albums

View photos from various sites around the Carolinas, including Johnson C. Smith University, a Habitat for Humanity project in Charlotte, a special needs Play60 event in Spartanburg and the Salvation Army in Raleigh as Panthers players, coaches and staff worked to give back to the community in the fourth annual Keep Pounding Day of service.

PHOTOS: Keep Pounding Day 2022

View photos from various sites around the Carolinas, including Johnson C. Smith University, a Habitat for Humanity project in Charlotte, a special needs Play60 event in Spartanburg and the Salvation Army in Raleigh as Panthers players, coaches and staff worked to give back to the community in the fourth annual Keep Pounding Day of service.

Players Tommy Tremble and Brandon Zylstra alongside owners David and Nicole Tepper participated in the Best Buddies NC Friendship Walk on April 30th at Charlotte's Symphony Park. The event raised funds for programs that support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Panthers take part in Best Buddies NC Friendship Walk

Players Tommy Tremble and Brandon Zylstra alongside owners David and Nicole Tepper participated in the Best Buddies NC Friendship Walk on April 30th at Charlotte's Symphony Park. The event raised funds for programs that support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A three-time Pro Bowler and South Carolina native, Roberts has played for the Chargers (2021), Texans (2021), Bills (2019-20), Jets (2018), Falcons (2017), Lions (2016), Redskins (2014-15) and Cardinals (2010-13).

Photos of Andre Roberts through the years

A three-time Pro Bowler and South Carolina native, Roberts has played for the Chargers (2021), Texans (2021), Bills (2019-20), Jets (2018), Falcons (2017), Lions (2016), Redskins (2014-15) and Cardinals (2010-13).

View photos of all of the undrafted free agents that agreed to terms after the draft.

Photos of Carolina's 2022 undrafted free agents

View photos of all of the undrafted free agents that agreed to terms after the draft.

Ask the Old Guy

Ask the Old Guy

Ask the Old Guy

You have questions? He has answers. Or at least a good story.

Submit your questions to Senior Writer Darin Gantt and then read his weekly mailbag of all the best queries, thought-starters and random musings that he has about the Panthers and pretty much anything else.

Submit Questions

Latest Podcasts

The Happy Half Hour Podcast is back ... sorta. We are still anxiously awaiting the return of Kristen Balboni, but until then Will and Darin walk you through some of the Panthers offseason headlines, as well as some league wide headlines. The guys give their analysis on the impact many of these NFL offseason moves and so much more!

Happy Half Hour Episode 69: March Madness

The Happy Half Hour Podcast is back ... sorta. We are still anxiously awaiting the return of Kristen Balboni, but until then Will and Darin walk you through some of the Panthers offseason headlines, as well as some league wide headlines. The guys give their analysis on the impact many of these NFL offseason moves and so much more!

For the final installment of the month, Chanelle is joined by Kamilah, Trica, and Ebonee. The group deep dives into their role models in the dance community, what styles of dance they enjoy performing vs. observing, and their experience with representation in studios as young adults.

Cheering While Black: Episode 4

For the final installment of the month, Chanelle is joined by Kamilah, Trica, and Ebonee. The group deep dives into their role models in the dance community, what styles of dance they enjoy performing vs. observing, and their experience with representation in studios as young adults.

Sam Mills to the Hall of Fame

video

Melanie Mills speaks before N.C. Sports Hall of Fame ceremony

Apr 23, 2022

Mills spoke about what it means for her family for Sam Mills to be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

news

Sam Mills inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Apr 22, 2022

The Panthers legend was honored for his outstanding career, and impact on and off the field.

news

USFL flashback: Panthers had deep roots in start-up league

Apr 15, 2022

The original spring league didn't last long, but included a number of key figures in Panthers franchise history.

news

Mills family welcomed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mar 14, 2022

Melanie Mills and Marcus Mills toured the Hall and went through their orientation in advance of Sam Mills being honored in August.

news

Sam Mills makes Hall of Fame debut

Mar 04, 2022

The huge banner outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame will show Mills, in Panthers uniform, for the next year.

video

Steve Smith Sr. gives emotional tribute to Sam Mills on NFL Network

Feb 12, 2022

Smith says that Mills is the 'best Panther to ever do it.'

news

Mills family felt warm embrace of 2022 Hall of Fame class on Thursday night

Feb 11, 2022

Melanie Mills, Sam Mills' widow, described a 'surreal and wonderful' scene in Los Angeles.

video

Melanie Mills and Sam Mills III reflect on a special night in Los Angeles

Feb 11, 2022

Darin Gantt interviews Melanie Mills and Sam Mills III, the widow and son of former Panther great Sam Mills who was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

video

Dan Morgan gives best wishes to former coach, Sam Mills, on his Hall of Fame selection

Feb 11, 2022

'You epitomized what a Panther is all about.'

news

Social media reacts to Sam Mills election to Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022

See what Panthers legends, former colleagues and media posted after tonight's announcement.

video

Thomas Davis offers congratulations to Sam Mills for Hall of Fame selection

Feb 10, 2022

'You left us with a great legacy of Keep Pounding in Panther Nation and for that we will forever be grateful.'

news

With Sam Mills in, the Panthers now have one of their own in Canton

Feb 10, 2022

While other players with Panthers ties are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sam Mills has the deepest and strongest ties to the Carolinas.

news

Teammates, coaches and colleagues of Sam Mills react to Hall of Fame announcement

Feb 10, 2022

Read what Dom Capers, Vic Fangio, Brett Maxie, Wesley Walls, Steve Smith and others had to say about Mills.

video

Steve Smith Sr. congratulates Sam Mills on reaching the Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022

Smith spoke about the greatness of Sam Mills on the night that he was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

gallery

Hall of Fame inductees with ties to the Carolina Panthers

Feb 10, 2022

Hall of Famers Kevin Greene, Reggie White, Donnie Shell, Mike McCormack and Bill Polian all spent time in the Panthers organization in their careers.

video

The Call to The Hall: Sam Mills III receives news that his father made the Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022

Listen as Sam Mills' son and former Panthers coach, Sam Mills III, finds out that his father will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

video

NFL Honors: Sam Mills announced for Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022

Watch the moment that Mills was announced for the Hall of Fame from the NFL Honors broadcast.

news

Panthers legend Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022

Mills was announced as a member of the Class of 2022 Thursday night on NFL Honors.

news

Tonight could be the night for Sam Mills

Feb 10, 2022

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 is announced, the Panthers legend could write a new chapter of an incredible football story.

gallery

51 photos of Sam Mills with the Panthers

Feb 10, 2022

View photos of Sam Mills during his time as a player and coach with Carolina.

video

Watch: Sam Mills "A Football Life"

Feb 10, 2022

Former Panthers linebacker and coach Sam Mills coined the phrase, 'Keep Pounding' during a pre-game speech on Jan. 2, 2004.

video

Sam Mills III reflects on his father's legacy as a finalist for the Hall of Fame

Jan 02, 2020

Sam Mills III, the son of the late Sam Mills, spoke about his father's dedication to the game as he was announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

video

Keep Pounding: More than a mantra

Nov 03, 2019

Panthers legends explain how Keep Pounding embodied Sam Mills' fight and inspired a generation and a region in a way that we consistently remember and commemorate.

video

Sam Mills III reflects on the legacy of his father and the importance of "Keep Pounding"

Oct 29, 2019

"Keep Pounding" started as a pre-game rallying cry in 2004 and has become emblematic of a spirit and character of the Carolinas.

video

Keep Pounding: The Legacy of Sam Mills

Sep 23, 2015

They said he was too small for the NFL. In the end, he was larger than life.

MORE
