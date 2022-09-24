Panthers News | Carolina Panthers - Panthers.com
Ask the Old Guy
You have questions? He has answers. Or at least a good story.
Submit your questions to Senior Writer Darin Gantt and then read his weekly mailbag of all the best queries, thought-starters and random musings that he has about the Panthers and pretty much anything else.
Rookie Diaries
Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays stays prepared at any position
Aug 23, 2022
The Panthers' sixth-round draft pick has shown his versatility along the offensive line, and now he's building chemistry with his teammates.
Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps
Aug 08, 2022
The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.
Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu working to "earn his spot"
Jul 31, 2022
The rookie offensive lineman said physicality – one of his biggest strengths – will be on display when the Panthers put on pads Monday.
Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu putting in the "work"
Jun 02, 2022
The first-rounder from Charlotte walks in with high expectations, on and off the field.
Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles
May 25, 2022
The sixth-rounder from Tennessee can play all five offensive line spots, and has some familiarity with his new teammates.
Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes chasing his dreams
May 14, 2022
The seventh-rounder had track offers growing up, but passed them by for his shot at the NFL.
Rookie diaries: Daviyon Nixon trying to pass muster
Aug 08, 2021
The fifth-rounder from Iowa is working to be noticed for the right reasons, including his quickness and burst.
Panthers Features
An unexpected path to the NFL
Sep 22, 2022
Hometown roots run deep for Shi Smith
Sep 15, 2022
Actions, not words
Sep 07, 2022
Sam Mills to the Hall of Fame
Which Panther will join Sam Mills in the Hall of Fame next?
Aug 07, 2022
A strong crop of candidates are coming in the next few years, which could bring more Carolina representation to Canton.
Sam Mills: Inspiration, friend, Hall of Famer
Aug 06, 2022
The former Panthers linebacker and assistant coach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, the final step in a career that touched so many.
In Canton, Sam Mills has earned the respect of his peers
Aug 05, 2022
His fellow Hall of Famers don't see his height, they see all the plays he made over the years.
Live Updates: Coverage of Sam Mills' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Aug 05, 2022
Read tweets and posts from Darin Gantt as he covers the induction weekend in Canton, Ohio.
The day Keep Pounding was born
Aug 04, 2022
On Jan. 2, 2004, Sam Mills told a small group those heartfelt words, before that message spread far and wide.
Sam Mills' Keep Pounding message leaves lasting impact on Atrium Health
Aug 03, 2022
Recount the story of how Keep Pounding took on physical form in Charlotte.
Juanita Mills showed her son Sam Mills what work looked like
Aug 02, 2022
The Hall of Fame linebacker saw from an early age what it took to provide for a family.
Sam Mills locker display at Pro Football Hall of Fame
Aug 01, 2022
View photos of the locker display for Sam Mills in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 2022 enshrinement class.
Steve Smith Sr. ready for "emotions" with Sam Mills going to Hall of Fame
Aug 01, 2022
The Hall of Honor wideout was embraced by Mills during his rookie camp, and has always called him the greatest Panther of all time.
Sam Mills left a legacy of leadership across the NFL
Jul 30, 2022
From NFL coaches and GMs and personnel men, the Panthers legend showed them how to lead.
Panthers announce Keep Pounding Game for Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Jul 30, 2022
Carolina will honor Hall of Famer Sam Mills at home on October 2.
Stories of Sam: Volume 5
Jul 27, 2022
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
In 1995, Sam Mills wrote a new chapter here
Jul 21, 2022
The Hall of Fame linebacker was central to building the expansion Panthers as the recognized leader in a room full of veterans.
For Sam Mills, the USFL was both first and last chance
Jul 15, 2022
His first step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame was with a team and league he had to consider, before becoming one of its dominant players.
Stories of Sam: Volume 4
Jul 12, 2022
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
Stories of Sam: Volume 3
Jun 28, 2022
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
Creating Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust, a job for the ages
Jun 22, 2022
The Utah sculptor tasked with capturing the legendary linebacker's spirit said it took twice as long as some other projects.
Stories of Sam: Volume 2
Jun 14, 2022
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
Stories of Sam: Volume 1
May 31, 2022
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
Presenting Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam
May 18, 2022
We want fans to share their stories of Sam Mills, on the field and off, and how he impacted you or the ones you love.
Melanie Mills speaks before N.C. Sports Hall of Fame ceremony
Apr 23, 2022
Mills spoke about what it means for her family for Sam Mills to be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Sam Mills inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Apr 22, 2022
The Panthers legend was honored for his outstanding career, and impact on and off the field.
USFL flashback: Panthers had deep roots in start-up league
Apr 15, 2022
The original spring league didn't last long, but included a number of key figures in Panthers franchise history.
Mills family welcomed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Mar 14, 2022
Melanie Mills and Marcus Mills toured the Hall and went through their orientation in advance of Sam Mills being honored in August.
Transactions
Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear
Sep 22, 2022
The Virginia Tech product was picked up from the Bills practice squad, giving them a developmental back and a return option.
Arron Mosby signed to active roster
Sep 21, 2022
The practice squad linebacker now has a spot on the 53-man roster after being promoted for last week's game.
Bravvion Roy placed on injured reserve
Sep 20, 2022
The third-year defensive tackle suffered a hamstring injury Sunday in New York.
Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve
Sep 13, 2022
The veteran return man will miss some time with a knee issue, leaving the Panthers looking at multiple options on punts and kickoffs.
Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad
Sep 06, 2022
The 2021 fifth-rounder returns, adding depth and versatility on the defensive line.
Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson
Sep 05, 2022
Anderson adds another big body up front, which should help in the run game entering Week 1.
Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve
Sep 01, 2022
Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.
Panthers add 14 to practice squad
Aug 31, 2022
The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.
Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal
Aug 31, 2022
The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.
Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster
Aug 30, 2022
Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.
Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans
Aug 29, 2022
Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman
Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault
Aug 29, 2022
The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.
Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve
Aug 23, 2022
The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.
Panthers release two players Monday
Aug 22, 2022
They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.
Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP
Aug 20, 2022
The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.
Statistics
Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards
Sep 18, 2022
McCaffrey had his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, his first since 2019.
Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again
Sep 11, 2022
Anderson has scored TDs of at least 50 yards in each of the last three season openers.
Stats and Superlatives: DJ Moore ends season in elite company
Jan 09, 2022
Moore joined Stefon Diggs as the only wideouts with at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.
Stats and Superlatives: Frankie Luvu has career game
Jan 02, 2022
Luvu had three tackles for loss and helped limit New Orleans to 73 net rushing yards.
Stats and Superlatives: Individuals reach milestones
Dec 26, 2021
DJ Moore and Jeremy Chinn hit season totals to put them in the Panthers record books.
Power Rankings
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 3 vs. Saints
Sep 20, 2022
See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 3.
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 2 at New York
Sep 13, 2022
Last-minute loss to the Browns dampened some of the enthusiasm of earlier rankings.
Panthers in the power rankings before season opener against Cleveland
Sep 06, 2022
National media outlets rank the Panthers as the 2022 season kicks off.
Panthers in the power rankings before season finale at Tampa Bay
Jan 04, 2022
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game at New Orleans.
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 17 at New Orleans
Dec 28, 2021
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game against Tampa Bay.
5 Things to Watch
Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution
Sep 24, 2022
Five Things to Watch at New York: Seeking a fast start
Sep 17, 2022
In the Community
Chambers defeats Hickory Ridge in first Big Friday matchup, 42-21
Sep 10, 2022
Braylon Vinson had 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Chambers at Hickory Ridge kick off Panthers' Big Friday high school football series
Sep 09, 2022
The second year of the series features a number of high-powered matchups this season.
Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway
Aug 31, 2022
Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.
Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation
Aug 22, 2022
The unit will provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the greater Charlotte region.
"Kicks for Kids" program starts 2022 with $7,500 donation
Aug 11, 2022
Atrium Health Levine Children's will also receive $1,000 for every field goal made this season.
Off The Field
Oklahoma fans following Baker Mayfield to Carolina
Sep 09, 2022
The Panthers quarterback won over the OU fanbase in college, and many Sooners will be following his career to Carolina.
The best of 89: Steve Smith Sr.'s back in the building
Aug 07, 2021
The former wideout enjoyed his first assignment for the Panthers TV broadcast, and talked about his return to the team.
How are the Panthers rated in Madden NFL 22?
Jul 31, 2021
Highest overall? Fastest Panther? Strongest Panther? See what the NFL video game franchise has to say.
Social media reacts to Christian McCaffrey getting top running back rating in Madden 22
Jul 28, 2021
McCaffrey was given an overall rating of 97 in the upcoming edition of Madden.
Training camp 'must-haves' at Wofford
Jul 27, 2021
Panthers players talk about their must-have items when moving into the college dorms.
Kemp Rasmussen gets a turn in the spotlight at the NFL Draft
Apr 26, 2021
Former Panthers defensive lineman-turned-firefighter will announce a pick Friday night.
Former Panthers safety hoping for big National Signing Day
Feb 03, 2021
Mike Minter has been building the program at Campbell since 2013.
Muhsin Muhammad has crafted a legacy well beyond his playing days
Jul 17, 2020
The former wide receiver better known as Moose has kept himself busy through parenting, business and philanthropy.
Donte Jackson rated fastest cornerback in Madden 21
Jul 16, 2020
EA Sports has given Jackson a 96 speed rating, giving him an edge over CBs Denzel Ward, Keion Crossen, and Parry Nickerson.