Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Sep 24, 2022

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.

What the Saints are saying about the Panthers

Sep 23, 2022

See what the Saints are saying leading up to this week's matchup against the Panthers.

Matt Rhule: "I disagree" with analyst's criticism of play-calling

Sep 23, 2022

After a former NFL QB suggested the Panthers were predictable based on formation, Rhule pointed to a number of examples of why that wasn't correct.

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

Sep 23, 2022

A couple of cornerbacks are questionable, and there are some new names on the report, but the Panthers are largely healthy.

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

Sep 23, 2022

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Saints.

Notebook: More focus on improving third downs

Sep 22, 2022

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo knows that has to be a priority this week, heading into the New Orleans game.

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey limited

Sep 22, 2022

The Panthers running back is still expected to play Sunday, and the alteration of his normal routine was precautionary.

An unexpected path to the NFL

Sep 22, 2022

Eddy Piñeiro had dreams of following in his father's soccer footsteps. A chance to support his family sent him on a journey that was anything but conventional.

Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

Sep 22, 2022

The Virginia Tech product was picked up from the Bills practice squad, giving them a developmental back and a return option.

Ask the Old Guy

Ask the Old Guy

Ask the Old Guy

You have questions? He has answers. Or at least a good story.

Submit your questions to Senior Writer Darin Gantt and then read his weekly mailbag of all the best queries, thought-starters and random musings that he has about the Panthers and pretty much anything else.

Submit Questions

Rookie Diaries

news

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays stays prepared at any position

Aug 23, 2022

The Panthers' sixth-round draft pick has shown his versatility along the offensive line, and now he's building chemistry with his teammates.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

Aug 08, 2022

The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.

news

Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu working to "earn his spot"

Jul 31, 2022

The rookie offensive lineman said physicality – one of his biggest strengths – will be on display when the Panthers put on pads Monday.

news

Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu putting in the "work"

Jun 02, 2022

The first-rounder from Charlotte walks in with high expectations, on and off the field.

news

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles

May 25, 2022

The sixth-rounder from Tennessee can play all five offensive line spots, and has some familiarity with his new teammates.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes chasing his dreams

May 14, 2022

The seventh-rounder had track offers growing up, but passed them by for his shot at the NFL.

news

Rookie diaries: Daviyon Nixon trying to pass muster

Aug 08, 2021

The fifth-rounder from Iowa is working to be noticed for the right reasons, including his quickness and burst.

news

Rookie diaries: Deonte Brown feeling faster

Aug 06, 2021

The massive guard is less massive, and beginning to make an impression in practice now that pads are on.

Panthers Features

Eddy Piñeiro had dreams of following in his father's soccer footsteps. A chance to support his family sent him on a journey that was anything but conventional.

An unexpected path to the NFL

Sep 22, 2022

Eddy Piñeiro had dreams of following in his father's soccer footsteps. A chance to support his family sent him on a journey that was anything but conventional.
The Panthers wide receiver has a daily reminder of a friend taken too soon, as he's realizing the dreams they shared.

Hometown roots run deep for Shi Smith

Sep 15, 2022

The Panthers wide receiver has a daily reminder of a friend taken too soon, as he's realizing the dreams they shared.
Baker Mayfield's work this offseason, when he didn't know he'd end up in Carolina, speaks louder and more clearly than anything anyone will say about him this week.

Actions, not words

Sep 07, 2022

Baker Mayfield's work this offseason, when he didn't know he'd end up in Carolina, speaks louder and more clearly than anything anyone will say about him this week.
Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.

For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"

Aug 28, 2022

Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.

Sam Mills to the Hall of Fame

news

Which Panther will join Sam Mills in the Hall of Fame next?

Aug 07, 2022

A strong crop of candidates are coming in the next few years, which could bring more Carolina representation to Canton.

news

Sam Mills: Inspiration, friend, Hall of Famer

Aug 06, 2022

The former Panthers linebacker and assistant coach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, the final step in a career that touched so many.

news

In Canton, Sam Mills has earned the respect of his peers

Aug 05, 2022

His fellow Hall of Famers don't see his height, they see all the plays he made over the years.

news

Live Updates: Coverage of Sam Mills' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 05, 2022

Read tweets and posts from Darin Gantt as he covers the induction weekend in Canton, Ohio.

news

The day Keep Pounding was born

Aug 04, 2022

On Jan. 2, 2004, Sam Mills told a small group those heartfelt words, before that message spread far and wide.

news

Sam Mills' Keep Pounding message leaves lasting impact on Atrium Health

Aug 03, 2022

Recount the story of how Keep Pounding took on physical form in Charlotte.

news

Juanita Mills showed her son Sam Mills what work looked like

Aug 02, 2022

The Hall of Fame linebacker saw from an early age what it took to provide for a family.

gallery

Sam Mills locker display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 01, 2022

View photos of the locker display for Sam Mills in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 2022 enshrinement class.

news

Steve Smith Sr. ready for "emotions" with Sam Mills going to Hall of Fame

Aug 01, 2022

The Hall of Honor wideout was embraced by Mills during his rookie camp, and has always called him the greatest Panther of all time.

news

Sam Mills left a legacy of leadership across the NFL

Jul 30, 2022

From NFL coaches and GMs and personnel men, the Panthers legend showed them how to lead.

news

Panthers announce Keep Pounding Game for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Jul 30, 2022

Carolina will honor Hall of Famer Sam Mills at home on October 2.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 5

Jul 27, 2022

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

In 1995, Sam Mills wrote a new chapter here

Jul 21, 2022

The Hall of Fame linebacker was central to building the expansion Panthers as the recognized leader in a room full of veterans.

news

For Sam Mills, the USFL was both first and last chance

Jul 15, 2022

His first step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame was with a team and league he had to consider, before becoming one of its dominant players.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 4

Jul 12, 2022

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 3

Jun 28, 2022

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Creating Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust, a job for the ages

Jun 22, 2022

The Utah sculptor tasked with capturing the legendary linebacker's spirit said it took twice as long as some other projects.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 2

Jun 14, 2022

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 1

May 31, 2022

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Presenting Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam

May 18, 2022

We want fans to share their stories of Sam Mills, on the field and off, and how he impacted you or the ones you love.

video

Melanie Mills speaks before N.C. Sports Hall of Fame ceremony

Apr 23, 2022

Mills spoke about what it means for her family for Sam Mills to be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

news

Sam Mills inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Apr 22, 2022

The Panthers legend was honored for his outstanding career, and impact on and off the field.

news

USFL flashback: Panthers had deep roots in start-up league

Apr 15, 2022

The original spring league didn't last long, but included a number of key figures in Panthers franchise history.

news

Mills family welcomed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mar 14, 2022

Melanie Mills and Marcus Mills toured the Hall and went through their orientation in advance of Sam Mills being honored in August.

news

Sam Mills makes Hall of Fame debut

Mar 04, 2022

The huge banner outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame will show Mills, in Panthers uniform, for the next year.

Transactions

Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

Sep 22, 2022

The Virginia Tech product was picked up from the Bills practice squad, giving them a developmental back and a return option.

Arron Mosby signed to active roster

Sep 21, 2022

The practice squad linebacker now has a spot on the 53-man roster after being promoted for last week's game.

Bravvion Roy placed on injured reserve

Sep 20, 2022

The third-year defensive tackle suffered a hamstring injury Sunday in New York.

Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

Sep 13, 2022

The veteran return man will miss some time with a knee issue, leaving the Panthers looking at multiple options on punts and kickoffs.

Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad

Sep 06, 2022

The 2021 fifth-rounder returns, adding depth and versatility on the defensive line.

Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

Sep 05, 2022

Anderson adds another big body up front, which should help in the run game entering Week 1.

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Sep 01, 2022

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

Aug 31, 2022

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

Aug 31, 2022

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2022

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Aug 29, 2022

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

Aug 29, 2022

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

Aug 23, 2022

The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.

Panthers release two players Monday

Aug 22, 2022

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

Aug 20, 2022

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

Aug 17, 2022

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

Statistics

Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards

Sep 18, 2022

McCaffrey had his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, his first since 2019.

Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again

Sep 11, 2022

Anderson has scored TDs of at least 50 yards in each of the last three season openers.

Stats and Superlatives: DJ Moore ends season in elite company

Jan 09, 2022

Moore joined Stefon Diggs as the only wideouts with at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

Stats and Superlatives: Frankie Luvu has career game

Jan 02, 2022

Luvu had three tackles for loss and helped limit New Orleans to 73 net rushing yards.

Stats and Superlatives: Individuals reach milestones

Dec 26, 2021

DJ Moore and Jeremy Chinn hit season totals to put them in the Panthers record books.

Stats and Superlatives: Conversion attempts come up short

Dec 19, 2021

The Panthers attempted five fourth-down tries, tied for second-most in a game in franchise history.

Power Rankings

Presented by

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 3 vs. Saints

Sep 20, 2022

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 3.

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 2 at New York

Sep 13, 2022

Last-minute loss to the Browns dampened some of the enthusiasm of earlier rankings.

Panthers in the power rankings before season opener against Cleveland

Sep 06, 2022

National media outlets rank the Panthers as the 2022 season kicks off.

Panthers in the power rankings before season finale at Tampa Bay

Jan 04, 2022

National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game at New Orleans.

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 17 at New Orleans

Dec 28, 2021

National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game against Tampa Bay.

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 15 at Buffalo

Dec 14, 2021

National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game against Atlanta.

5 Things to Watch

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.

Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Sep 24, 2022

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.
Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers head out for the season's first road game against the Giants.

Five Things to Watch at New York: Seeking a fast start

Sep 17, 2022

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers head out for the season's first road game against the Giants.

In the Community

Chambers defeats Hickory Ridge in first Big Friday matchup, 42-21

Sep 10, 2022

Braylon Vinson had 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Chambers at Hickory Ridge kick off Panthers' Big Friday high school football series

Sep 09, 2022

The second year of the series features a number of high-powered matchups this season.

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Aug 31, 2022

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation

Aug 22, 2022

The unit will provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the greater Charlotte region.

"Kicks for Kids" program starts 2022 with $7,500 donation

Aug 11, 2022

Atrium Health Levine Children's will also receive $1,000 for every field goal made this season.

Panthers host USAA boot camp at conclusion of 2022 training camp

Aug 11, 2022

The Panthers partnered with USAA to host more than 100 active military men and women for a special Salute to Service boot camp.

Off The Field

Oklahoma fans following Baker Mayfield to Carolina

Sep 09, 2022

The Panthers quarterback won over the OU fanbase in college, and many Sooners will be following his career to Carolina.

The best of 89: Steve Smith Sr.'s back in the building

Aug 07, 2021

The former wideout enjoyed his first assignment for the Panthers TV broadcast, and talked about his return to the team.

How are the Panthers rated in Madden NFL 22?

Jul 31, 2021

Highest overall? Fastest Panther? Strongest Panther? See what the NFL video game franchise has to say.

Social media reacts to Christian McCaffrey getting top running back rating in Madden 22

Jul 28, 2021

McCaffrey was given an overall rating of 97 in the upcoming edition of Madden.

Training camp 'must-haves' at Wofford

Jul 27, 2021

Panthers players talk about their must-have items when moving into the college dorms.

Kemp Rasmussen gets a turn in the spotlight at the NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2021

Former Panthers defensive lineman-turned-firefighter will announce a pick Friday night.

Former Panthers safety hoping for big National Signing Day

Feb 03, 2021

Mike Minter has been building the program at Campbell since 2013.

Muhsin Muhammad has crafted a legacy well beyond his playing days

Jul 17, 2020

The former wide receiver better known as Moose has kept himself busy through parenting, business and philanthropy.

Donte Jackson rated fastest cornerback in Madden 21

Jul 16, 2020

EA Sports has given Jackson a 96 speed rating, giving him an edge over CBs Denzel Ward, Keion Crossen, and Parry Nickerson.

Christian McCaffrey selected to Madden 99 Club for a second-straight season

Jul 14, 2020

He is one of just six running backs to ever earn a 99 Madden rating.

