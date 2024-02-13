Panthers Keep Pounding High School Classic returns to Bank of America Stadium in 2024

A press conference featuring head coaches and players from each school will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Carolina Panthers team auditorium at Bank of America Stadium. In addition, each school has designated a celebrity captain for two ceremonial coin tosses to determine which schools will have home jersey designation – Thomas Davis (Weddington), Ikem Ekwonu (Providence Day), Captain Munnerlyn (Myers Park) and Hakeem Nicks (Independence).

"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to kickoff the start of the high school football season with two high-powered match ups, as well as celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across our region," said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. "Anticipation will be high for this year's Keep Pounding High School Classic and we are excited about the new double-header format, which will provide a memorable experience for the high school football community."