Panthers Keep Pounding High School Classic returns to Bank of America Stadium in 2024

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers are bringing high school football back to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, August 22, for the Keep Pounding High School Classic, a season-opening regional double-header. The first game between the Independence Patriots and Myers Park Mustangs will kick off at 4 p.m., followed by a match-up between the Providence Day Chargers and Weddington Warriors at 8 p.m.
The Independence Patriots are coming off an 11-win season in 2023 which included a state quarterfinal playoff berth. Myers Park is looking to rebuild in 2024 after earning a 4A SoMeck conference championship in 2023. Providence Day, a Max Preps nationally ranked power, earned its third-consecutive NCISAA state championship in 2023 while the Weddington Warriors won their fourth NCHSAA state title in the last 10 years.
A press conference featuring head coaches and players from each school will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Carolina Panthers team auditorium at Bank of America Stadium. In addition, each school has designated a celebrity captain for two ceremonial coin tosses to determine which schools will have home jersey designation – Thomas Davis (Weddington), Ikem Ekwonu (Providence Day), Captain Munnerlyn (Myers Park) and Hakeem Nicks (Independence).
General admission tickets for the double header are $8 and go on sale February 13 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.
"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to kickoff the start of the high school football season with two high-powered match ups, as well as celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across our region," said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. "Anticipation will be high for this year's Keep Pounding High School Classic and we are excited about the new double-header format, which will provide a memorable experience for the high school football community."