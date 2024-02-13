 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers Keep Pounding High School Classic returns to Bank of America Stadium in 2024

Feb 13, 2024 at 11:59 AM
Screenshot 2024-02-12 at 2.23.43 PM

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers are bringing high school football back to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, August 22, for the Keep Pounding High School Classic, a season-opening regional double-header. The first game between the Independence Patriots and Myers Park Mustangs will kick off at 4 p.m., followed by a match-up between the Providence Day Chargers and Weddington Warriors at 8 p.m.

The Independence Patriots are coming off an 11-win season in 2023 which included a state quarterfinal playoff berth. Myers Park is looking to rebuild in 2024 after earning a 4A SoMeck conference championship in 2023. Providence Day, a Max Preps nationally ranked power, earned its third-consecutive NCISAA state championship in 2023 while the Weddington Warriors won their fourth NCHSAA state title in the last 10 years.

A press conference featuring head coaches and players from each school will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Carolina Panthers team auditorium at Bank of America Stadium. In addition, each school has designated a celebrity captain for two ceremonial coin tosses to determine which schools will have home jersey designation – Thomas Davis (Weddington), Ikem Ekwonu (Providence Day), Captain Munnerlyn (Myers Park) and Hakeem Nicks (Independence).

General admission tickets for the double header are $8 and go on sale February 13 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.

"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to kickoff the start of the high school football season with two high-powered match ups, as well as celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across our region," said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. "Anticipation will be high for this year's Keep Pounding High School Classic and we are excited about the new double-header format, which will provide a memorable experience for the high school football community."

Click here to secure your tickets to the 2024 Panthers Keep Pounding Classic!

Related Content

news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Roof Above's Sandra Smith named Changemaker Award winner

Smith, the director of food services for our area's leading advocate for homeless services, will be honored as part of this weekend's Inspire Change festivities.
news

Ticketmaster Partners with Panthers to Support Memorable Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Game

news

Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

Schools can register for the contest from Aug. 28 to Sept. 14. 
news

Best of Social: Looking back at the Keep Pounding Classic

Circling back to take a look at the sights and sounds of the first ever high school game played at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Hawaiian wildfires hit home for Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Panthers linebacker and his teammates will wear Keep Pounding for Maui shirts before tonight's game to bring awareness and raise funds for relief efforts there.
news

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation pledges $2 million to support The Umbrella Center

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced its support of The Umbrella Center by pledging $2 million to aid in the construction of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's first family justice center. 
news

Panthers and Atrium Health host annual Heart of a Champion Day, offer life-saving screenings to local student-athletes

The Panthers, in partnership with Atrium Health, promoted health and wellness in the Charlotte community over the weekend, offering life-saving screenings to local student-athletes.
news

Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

The upcoming season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within the community. 
news

Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Nicole Tepper led the effort for Monday's CPR training and education event at the Atrium Health Dome.
news

TSE staff meet with students at Harding High School for Women's History Month

Topics included facing adversity, notes of encouragement, and mental health in the workforce.
Advertising