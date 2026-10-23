 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Fans can watch the game on FOX and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:40 PM
HowToTuneIn_Wk7_vsTB_16x9_KR

CHARLOTTE - Carolina is coming back home, above .500 and ready to get back into the division race. The Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.

On The Call: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), and Allison Williams (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

091726_NFL+_FY26_Affiliate_Club_CAR_1920x1080_V1

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Kristen Balboni (sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM

On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)

The Spanish radio broadcast will begin airing at 12:30 p.m. ET

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

PanthersPostGame_Thumbnail (1)

Panthers Post Game Show

Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.

Apple | Spotify | iHeart

Listen Now

Related Content

news

59 on 59: Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame career and life, as told by others

The Panthers linebacker has impacted the game of football, and so many people along the way. And so many of them have stories to tell. Here are 59 of them.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including a Baker Mayfield reunion, injury updates, and more

The Buccaneers announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield was good to go this week, which the Panthers expected. Plus more on Monroe Freeling's progress, and how cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are doing.

news

Fit Check Friday, Week 7 vs Buccaneers

The Panthers will don the black, blue, black combination for the second time this season, bringing back a proven divisional winner.

news

Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Jaelan Phillips out, Monroe Freeling questionable

The Panthers will be without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Thomas Incoom this week, and rookie tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as questionable after practicing fully all week.

news

Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley on track with their best rookie DB pact

The two rookie defensive backs made a pact this spring to the best rookie duo in the league. They're on track, breaking records and playing with a "violence" that is already helping the Panthers win games.

news

For Derrick Brown, taking a few snaps off is with the long haul in mind

The Panthers defensive tackle doesn't love coming off the field at all, but he understands there's a strategy behind it. So if that means playing (only) 69 percent of the snaps instead of 90 percent, that's a sacrifice he's (grudgingly) willing to make.

news

Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Still no Jaelan Phillips, but others returned

The Panthers were still without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Thomas Incoom on Thursday, but the rest of the roster participated in practice, as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Three takeaways from coordinators, including Bryce Young's acting job, linebacker play, and more

The Panthers let tight end Mitchell Evans go back to his quarterback roots, as they try to mix it up in short-yardage and third and fourth downs. Plus more on Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke, and how one injury changes a lot on special teams.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment Selects Marsh and Partners Risk Strategies as Insurance Brokers for Bank of America Stadium's Multi-Year Transformation

news

Panthers defense preparing for multiple quarterbacks for the third time this season

For the third time in six games, the Panthers defense is creating a game plan without being entirely certain who they'll face at quarterback on Sunday. Baker Mayfield is pushing to return to the field, but there are still markers the Bucs want to see him reach.

news

Panthers enjoying seeing "Fun Bryce" flourish in the passing game

The Panthers quarterback is playing at a high level this season, but his teammates know when they see that smile, something good is usually coming. And since he leads the league in passing yards per game, there are a lot of smiles all around.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising