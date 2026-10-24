Legend of the Game: Michael Bates

CHARLOTTE — On the weekend Luke Kuechly is being celebrated, the Panthers are bringing back another one of the all-time elite players in franchise history.
Among their other honors, including the Hall of Fame, Kuechly, defensive end Julius Peppers, and outside linebacker Kevin Greene were honored as All-Decade players for their ability to sustain excellence over time.
But there's a fourth All-Decade player in franchise history, and he's coming back this weekend.
Former Panthers special teamer and return specialist Michael Bates is this week's Legend of the Game, and he'll hit the Keep Pounding drum heading into the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers.
Bates was an all-purpose returner and special teams coverage player on the teams of the 1990s, among other accolades including being an Olympic bronze medalist (in the 200 meters at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler, going every season he played here, and earned All-Pro honors twice.
And he was also named to the All-Decade team of the 1990s, primarily for his work here.
He was actually acquired by the Panthers twice in those early days when roster churn was a daily event, originally claimed off waivers from the Seahawks in 1995, then immediately traded to the Browns. But he signed here as part of the free agent class of 1996 (which also included Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, Hall of Honor tight end Wesley Walls, Pro Bowl cornerback Eric Davis, and more), and immediately made his mark.
With his world-class speed, he was one of the league's most dangerous returners. He averaged 30.2 yards per kickoff return in 1996, helping a defense-and-field-position team advance to the NFC Championship Game in just its second season.
In five years with the Panthers, he totaled 5,987 kick return yards and five touchdowns. And that speed also made him dangerous in coverage, as he had double-digit special teams tackles in 1999 and 2000.
He signed with Washington in 2001, but came back in 2002, before a broken ankle in the preseason ended his season. He was with Dallas in 2003, meaning he was here for the playoff game against the Cowboys, which also happened to be the weekend the Keep Pounding mantra was born.
Panthers.com caught up with Bates this week to talk about his past with the team, and what it means to come back.
Q: Michael, it's great to hear you're coming back this weekend. What's it like to return to a place with so many great memories?
Bates: "It's a great feeling. I'm glad to be back. It's going to be nice to see some old friends and other old guys (laughs), since I haven't been back since 2003."
Q: When you look back on your career, particularly your time here, and all the awards, what are the things you're proudest of?
Bates: "Oh wow, reflecting back, all of it was great, to be honest. To be part of that first Panthers crew, and then I made a name for myself there because it allowed me to make the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team, and I did that underneath the Panthers colors."
Q: When you think back on those early years, and being part of the team that played the first season in Bank of America Stadium, what was the energy like then?
Bates: "I mean, when everything was brand new, first year in the stadium and those kinds of things, I was young, I didn't know. I mean, reflecting back now, it was a great feeling. I can't wait to see how the fans are Sunday, and see how it compares, and we're going to try to have a good time."
Q: In those first years, what was it like with the constant change as the team was being built, and then winning so quickly?
Bates: "Well, as players, we were considered scrubs because the other teams didn't want us on their squad, so we were given up for expansion drafts and free agency and whatnot. So we, as players, I know myself, had something to prove. And Dom Capers, our coach, he had something to prove. And as veterans, we were just released from other teams, so we wanted to come in and come in together and make a name for ourselves, right? And we did that."
Q: As one of those founding pieces of those teams, you got to know Sam Mills as a teammate and a coach. To be back this weekend and hit that Keep Pounding drum and keep that legacy alive, what's that like?
Bates: "Well, I knew Sam before I got there, because my brother Mario played with him in New Orleans, so I actually knew Sam real well.
"When Sam came into Carolina, and when Carolina picked me up, it was great to be back with him. So this is going to be meaningful. As you know, Sam was a great guy; his family, his kids — I've known his kids since they were little; his oldest became a coach (Sam Mills III).
"So this is really meaningful, not only that I can actually keep it pounding and get out there and represent the Carolina Panthers, but myself and Sam, and then a whole class of those early teams.
Q: Michael, are there other teammates from those years you've kept up with?
Bates: "I still talk with Eric Davis. I still talk with (wide receiver) Dwight Stone, and, yeah, those are a couple of the guys that I keep up with, (fullback) Chris Heatherington, a few."
Q: What are you doing these days back out there in Tucson (where he grew up, and starred at the University of Arizona)?
Bates: "For starters, I've got kids. I'm retired; we have a foundation we run here that helps at my old high school, and my wife's a realtor, so we stay busy. We have four kids, so that's amazing. But we're just enjoying it and looking forward to coming back."
Photos from Carolina's 1996 season where the Panthers won the NFC West division and advanced to the NFC Championship game.