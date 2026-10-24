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Legend of the Game: Michael Bates

Bates was recognized as an All-Decade player of the 1990s, one of just four Panthers to ever earn that distinction, along with Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers, and Kevin Greene.

Oct 24, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
Michael Bates
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — On the weekend Luke Kuechly is being celebrated, the Panthers are bringing back another one of the all-time elite players in franchise history.

Among their other honors, including the Hall of Fame, Kuechly, defensive end Julius Peppers, and outside linebacker Kevin Greene were honored as All-Decade players for their ability to sustain excellence over time.

But there's a fourth All-Decade player in franchise history, and he's coming back this weekend.

Former Panthers special teamer and return specialist Michael Bates is this week's Legend of the Game, and he'll hit the Keep Pounding drum heading into the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers.

Michael Bates
Carolina Panthers

Bates was an all-purpose returner and special teams coverage player on the teams of the 1990s, among other accolades including being an Olympic bronze medalist (in the 200 meters at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler, going every season he played here, and earned All-Pro honors twice.

And he was also named to the All-Decade team of the 1990s, primarily for his work here.

Michael Bates
Rick Havner/AP

He was actually acquired by the Panthers twice in those early days when roster churn was a daily event, originally claimed off waivers from the Seahawks in 1995, then immediately traded to the Browns. But he signed here as part of the free agent class of 1996 (which also included Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, Hall of Honor tight end Wesley Walls, Pro Bowl cornerback Eric Davis, and more), and immediately made his mark.

With his world-class speed, he was one of the league's most dangerous returners. He averaged 30.2 yards per kickoff return in 1996, helping a defense-and-field-position team advance to the NFC Championship Game in just its second season.

In five years with the Panthers, he totaled 5,987 kick return yards and five touchdowns. And that speed also made him dangerous in coverage, as he had double-digit special teams tackles in 1999 and 2000.

He signed with Washington in 2001, but came back in 2002, before a broken ankle in the preseason ended his season. He was with Dallas in 2003, meaning he was here for the playoff game against the Cowboys, which also happened to be the weekend the Keep Pounding mantra was born.

Panthers.com caught up with Bates this week to talk about his past with the team, and what it means to come back.

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Q: Michael, it's great to hear you're coming back this weekend. What's it like to return to a place with so many great memories?

Bates: "It's a great feeling. I'm glad to be back. It's going to be nice to see some old friends and other old guys (laughs), since I haven't been back since 2003."

Q: When you look back on your career, particularly your time here, and all the awards, what are the things you're proudest of?

Bates: "Oh wow, reflecting back, all of it was great, to be honest. To be part of that first Panthers crew, and then I made a name for myself there because it allowed me to make the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team, and I did that underneath the Panthers colors."

Q: When you think back on those early years, and being part of the team that played the first season in Bank of America Stadium, what was the energy like then?

Bates: "I mean, when everything was brand new, first year in the stadium and those kinds of things, I was young, I didn't know. I mean, reflecting back now, it was a great feeling. I can't wait to see how the fans are Sunday, and see how it compares, and we're going to try to have a good time."

HONOLULU, HI - FEBRUARY 9: Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls #85, wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87, quarterback Steve Beuerlein #7 and kick returner Michael Bates #24 of the NFC pose with a hula girl prior to playing against the AFC in the 2000 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 6, 2000 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The NFC defeated the AFC 51-31. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos

Q: In those first years, what was it like with the constant change as the team was being built, and then winning so quickly?

Bates: "Well, as players, we were considered scrubs because the other teams didn't want us on their squad, so we were given up for expansion drafts and free agency and whatnot. So we, as players, I know myself, had something to prove. And Dom Capers, our coach, he had something to prove. And as veterans, we were just released from other teams, so we wanted to come in and come in together and make a name for ourselves, right? And we did that."

Q: As one of those founding pieces of those teams, you got to know Sam Mills as a teammate and a coach. To be back this weekend and hit that Keep Pounding drum and keep that legacy alive, what's that like?

Bates: "Well, I knew Sam before I got there, because my brother Mario played with him in New Orleans, so I actually knew Sam real well.

"When Sam came into Carolina, and when Carolina picked me up, it was great to be back with him. So this is going to be meaningful. As you know, Sam was a great guy; his family, his kids — I've known his kids since they were little; his oldest became a coach (Sam Mills III).

"So this is really meaningful, not only that I can actually keep it pounding and get out there and represent the Carolina Panthers, but myself and Sam, and then a whole class of those early teams.

Q: Michael, are there other teammates from those years you've kept up with?

Bates: "I still talk with Eric Davis. I still talk with (wide receiver) Dwight Stone, and, yeah, those are a couple of the guys that I keep up with, (fullback) Chris Heatherington, a few."

Q: What are you doing these days back out there in Tucson (where he grew up, and starred at the University of Arizona)?

Bates: "For starters, I've got kids. I'm retired; we have a foundation we run here that helps at my old high school, and my wife's a realtor, so we stay busy. We have four kids, so that's amazing. But we're just enjoying it and looking forward to coming back."

Best of the Panthers 1996 season

Photos from Carolina's 1996 season where the Panthers won the NFC West division and advanced to the NFC Championship game.

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 22, 1996, in in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 22, 1996, in in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12) throws a pass under pressure during an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12) throws a pass under pressure during an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

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Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 1, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 1, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

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Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 22, 1996, in in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 22, 1996, in in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

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Carolina Panthers Willie Green (86) scores a second quarter touchdown against the Cowboys in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Cowboy Kevin Smith (26) loks on 1997. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
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Carolina Panthers Willie Green (86) scores a second quarter touchdown against the Cowboys in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Cowboy Kevin Smith (26) loks on 1997. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kevin Greene (91) walks off field in 1996 (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kevin Greene (91) walks off field in 1996 (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) cries out in celebration of the Panthers 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997 during the NFC Divisional Playoff. (AP Photo Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) cries out in celebration of the Panthers 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997 during the NFC Divisional Playoff. (AP Photo Chuck Burton)

Dallas Cowboys qurterback Troy Aikman is sacked by Panthers' Les Miller (69) during first half action in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Carolina defeated Dallas 26-17. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
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Dallas Cowboys qurterback Troy Aikman is sacked by Panthers' Les Miller (69) during first half action in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Carolina defeated Dallas 26-17. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 22,1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 22,1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Willie Green (86) celebrates a 10-yard scoring reception during an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Willie Green (86) celebrates a 10-yard scoring reception during an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene (91) celebrates after an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene (91) celebrates after an 1996 NFC Divisional Playoff NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1997. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 26-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

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Carolina Panthers head coach Dom Capers, right, and quarterback Kerry Collins, holding helmet celebrate the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)
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Carolina Panthers head coach Dom Capers, right, and quarterback Kerry Collins, holding helmet celebrate the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

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Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
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Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Carolina Panthers Kevin Greene (91) during a game from from his 1996 season with the Carolina Panthers. Kevin Greene played for 15 seasons, with 4 different teams, was a 5-time Pro Bowler and was inducted to the Pro Fooball Hall of Fame.(David Durochik via AP)
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Carolina Panthers Kevin Greene (91) during a game from from his 1996 season with the Carolina Panthers. Kevin Greene played for 15 seasons, with 4 different teams, was a 5-time Pro Bowler and was inducted to the Pro Fooball Hall of Fame.(David Durochik via AP)

Carolina Panthers guard Matt Elliott (52) blocks during their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in this Dec. 15, 1996 photo in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton,file)
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Carolina Panthers guard Matt Elliott (52) blocks during their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in this Dec. 15, 1996 photo in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton,file)

An overhead panoramic view of Ericsson stadium - home of the Carolina Panthers - and the Charlotte skyline in 1996. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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An overhead panoramic view of Ericsson stadium - home of the Carolina Panthers - and the Charlotte skyline in 1996. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) drops back to pass during a 30 - 13 win over the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 12, 1997 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) drops back to pass during a 30 - 13 win over the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 12, 1997 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman is knocked down by Carolina Panther Lamar Lathon during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)
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Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman is knocked down by Carolina Panther Lamar Lathon during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers runningback Anthony Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. The Panthers won 26-17. (AP Photo/Peter Harris)
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Carolina Panthers runningback Anthony Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. The Panthers won 26-17. (AP Photo/Peter Harris)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott after his interception in the final moments of the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott after his interception in the final moments of the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (80). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (80). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Willie Green (86). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Willie Green (86). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers' quarterback Kerry Collins passes in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young in the second quarter Sunday, December 8, 1996 at San Francisco's 3 Com Park. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
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Carolina Panthers' quarterback Kerry Collins passes in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young in the second quarter Sunday, December 8, 1996 at San Francisco's 3 Com Park. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)

Carolina Panther center Bucky Greeley (68) runs onto the field along with his teamates just prior to the start of the first game at Ericsson Stadium, the new home of the Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 3, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)
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Carolina Panther center Bucky Greeley (68) runs onto the field along with his teamates just prior to the start of the first game at Ericsson Stadium, the new home of the Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 3, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) rushes as New Orleans Saints defensive end Brady Smith (91) is in pursuit during second quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 1996. Johnson helped the Panthers to a 19-7 win with 123 yards rushing. (AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)
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Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) rushes as New Orleans Saints defensive end Brady Smith (91) is in pursuit during second quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 1996. Johnson helped the Panthers to a 19-7 win with 123 yards rushing. (AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)

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1997 AP
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