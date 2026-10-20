Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 7 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There weren't many changes from Week 6; most revolved around the addition of three players who were previously on injured reserve ahead of Saturday.

Running back Trevor Etienne was slotted in behind Chuba Hubbard as the backup running back. Etienne was also added to the returner depth chart, where he had previously been last season. For now, Etienne remains behind David Moore, a veteran who can handle returns from any area of the field.

Right tackle Taylor Moton is back as the starter at right tackle. Rookie Monroe Freeling will backup up Moton according to the depth chart, but he was inactive for Week 6 with a knee injury. Stone Forsythe is slotted behind Freeling. The Panthers waived rookie tackle Albert Reese on Tuesday.

On defense, Tershawn Wharton is back on the defensive line after returning from neck surgery rehab. Rookie Lee Hunter will backup Wharton.