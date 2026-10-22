Tepper Sports & Entertainment Selects Marsh and Partners Risk Strategies as Insurance Brokers for Bank of America Stadium's Multi-Year Transformation

CHARLOTTE – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) announced today that it has selected Marsh, a leading global professional services firm, and Partners Risk Strategies, an independent commercial insurance firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, to broker the insurance program for the more than $1.3 billion transformation of Bank of America Stadium.

Marsh, through its McGriff business, and Partners Risk Strategies will be responsible for advising, placing and servicing a comprehensive insurance program throughout all construction and renovation phases of the multiyear project. McGriff and Partners Risk Strategies will work closely with TSE and the project team throughout all phases of construction and renovation, providing a comprehensive insurance program.

"Collaborating with experienced insurance professionals is essential when you have a project of this scale and magnitude," said Jake Burns, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "We are pleased to work alongside McGriff and Partners Risk Strategies to ensure that the transformation of Bank of America Stadium is supported by comprehensive insurance solutions and expertise."

"A project of this scale requires more than insurance placement," said KJ Bryant, Vice President, Construction/Area Sales Executive, McGriff. "It requires deep industry knowledge, sophisticated risk analysis, access to the insurance marketplace, and a team that can remain closely engaged throughout the life of the project."

"We look forward to working alongside Partners Risk Strategies to bring this investment to life for TSE," added Clint Provost, Senior Vice President, Construction Wrap-ups, McGriff.

"Bank of America Stadium is an extraordinary project for Charlotte and the Carolinas, and we are proud to partner with Tepper Sports & Entertainment," said Walter Davis, Principal and Co-Founder of Partners Risk Strategies. "We are delighted to work with McGriff as equal partners in support of a project of this scale, complexity and significance to Charlotte. We are grateful to Tepper Sports & Entertainment for entrusting our two firms to work together in providing strategic guidance on the risk and insurance needs of this landmark project. This partnership brings together complementary capabilities and expertise, and we are proud to play a role in helping TSE successfully navigate this signature investment."

Construction on the multi-year project remains on schedule and is being carefully phased to allow Bank of America Stadium to continue hosting Carolina Panthers games and Charlotte FC matches throughout the project. Interior work is taking place in 2026 with fan-facing elements set to begin in 2027.

About Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer's (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas and beyond. Bank of America Stadium hosts nearly 50 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.

About Marsh

Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) is a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marsh.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Partners Risk Strategies