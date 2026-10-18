 Skip to main content
Advertising

It's official: JJ Jansen is now the league's all-time leader in games for a long snapper

The 40-year-old Jansen broke out of a tie with Trey Junkin in the first quarter, moving him to 282 games played — the most by anyone at his position.

Oct 18, 2026 at 01:09 PM
JJ_MostCareerGames_16x9

PHILADELPHIA — Now it's official.

No one in the history of the league has ever done the unique thing JJ Jansen does more often than JJ Jansen.

The Panthers long snapper became the NFL's all-time leader in games played with 282 when he snapped for a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald, which gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

With that, he broke out of a tie with Trey Junkin for the top spot at their position, moving him past the player he grew up watching in Phoenix.

Assuming the still-active Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell continues to play, he and Jansen are a month away from moving into the top 20 all-time, and with another full and healthy season next year, they could move into the top 10.

Morten Andersen owns the all-time record with 382 games, so unless Jansen wants to play until he's 47 (and there's no indication that he can't), the top spot is likely out of reach.

101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107209

Jansen is also another week away from passing Jim Marshall for third on the all-time consecutive games played list, trailing only Jeff Feagles (352) and Brett Favre (299).

Jansen broke the Panthers' all-time games played record, previously held by kicker John Kasay in 2022. (Kasay, as these things happen, played with Junkin in Seattle before signing with the Panthers in 1995).

Jansen broke the Panthers' all-time games played record, previously held by kicker John Kasay in 2022. (Kasay, as these things happen, played with Junkin in Seattle before signing with the Panthers in 1995).

NFL all-time games played list

PlayerGames played
1. K Morten Andersen382
2. K Adam Vinatieri365
3. K Gary Anderson353
4. P Jeff Feagles352
5. K-QB George Blanda340
6. QB Tom Brady335
7. K Jason Hanson327
8. K Phil Dawson305
9. WR Jerry Rice303
10. K John Carney302
10. QB Brett Favre302
12. K John Kasay301
13. P Andy Lee297
13. K Matt Stover297
15. OL Bruce Matthews296
16. CB Darrell Green295
17. TE Marcedes Lewis290
18. QB Drew Brees287
19. P Shane Lechler286
20. K Sebastian Janikowski284
20. P Sean Landeta284
20. DE Calais Campbell284
23. LS JJ JANSEN282
23. DE Jim Marshall282
25. LS Trey Junkin281

J.J. Jansen through the years

View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
1 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
E_5D4_8577
2 / 54
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII7716
3 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_1717
4 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
191212practice1_4
5 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_AE8I4749
6 / 54
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
191002practice_363
7 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190726_186
8 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CAR_8289 (1)
9 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CAR_6171
10 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.
12 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
13 / 54

J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
14 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
15 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
16 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 54

J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
18 / 54

J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MediaNightMMR04
19 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.
20 / 54

Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay
21 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MK2_7765
22 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0385
23 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
24 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
191222catatind_2119
25 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
26 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MKII7615
27 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3720
28 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3920
29 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0109
30 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
31 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_3801
32 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
33 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay, Jason Baker
34 / 54
Kent Smith
1D3_8384
35 / 54
Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Pineiro
36 / 54
221016 Panthers at Rams-156
37 / 54
1CW18539
38 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-162
39 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-600
40 / 54
Kenny Richmond
20220729_Practice3-018
41 / 54
KJ3_9339
42 / 54
J.J. Jansen
43 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221106 Panthers at Bengals-422
44 / 54
J.J. Jansen
45 / 54
AE7I6516
46 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-881
47 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16197
48 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-210
49 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-290
50 / 54
Kenny Richmond
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-770
51 / 54
Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-416
52 / 54
Carolina Panthers
220824 Practice 15-030
53 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
KJ2_4119
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 6 Inactives at Philadelphia: Monroe Freeling out this week

The Panthers will be without the rookie right tackle, who left the Detroit game before the bye with a knee injury.

news

DeVonta Smith keeps getting DeVonta Smith's mail; can't get his nickname

There will be two DeVonta Smith's on the field today as the Panthers take on the Eagles. They've run parallel lives, sharing names, nicknames, fan mail, and packages of underwear — even if it was intended for the other person.

news

"Stomp the puddle": Examining how the Panthers employ RPOs in both subtle and explosive ways

Run-pass options have been a part of the Panthers offense for years under Dave Canales. They came alive in explosive ways in Week 4, but Carolina coaches and players explain how the concepts are always a subtle part of the plan and why Bryce Young is able to run them so well.

news

Panthers add three to the active roster

The team activated Taylor Moton, Turk Wharton, and Trevor Etienne, among other moves on Saturday, adding depth for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.

news

5 things to watch as Panthers prepare for the unknowns in Philadelphia

From injury news that reshaped the Eagles offense, to bye week records that favor Carolina, and more, here are five things to watch as the Panthers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 6.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Eagles in Week 6

Fans can watch the game on CBS and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including keeping the focus on themselves, and injury updates

The Eagles have a lot of stuff going on, but Dave Canales knows he needs to keep his focus on his guys. Plus more on the injury situation, and the benefits of playing in Philly recently.

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: AJ Dillon out, many questionables

The Panthers will be without the veteran running back, and rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful.

news

Fit Check Friday, Week 6 at Philadelphia

The Panthers are going with a silver, white, black combo for Sunday's road game, bringing back the combination on a very fitting (almost) six-year anniversary.

news

Record-setter: JJ Jansen becomes the longest-serving long snapper ever this weekend

The venerable Panthers long snapper is about to play his 282nd career game Sunday. That will be the most ever for a player at the ultimate specialist job, an outcome a lot of people imagined even if Jansen never did.

news

Turk Wharton is healthy, relieved, and ready to play

The Panthers defensive tackle had a long and tedious spring and summer, undergoing neck surgery and recovering to get back in football shape. Now, he feels ready to dominate.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising