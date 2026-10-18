It's official: JJ Jansen is now the league's all-time leader in games for a long snapper

PHILADELPHIA — Now it's official.
No one in the history of the league has ever done the unique thing JJ Jansen does more often than JJ Jansen.
The Panthers long snapper became the NFL's all-time leader in games played with 282 when he snapped for a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald, which gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
With that, he broke out of a tie with Trey Junkin for the top spot at their position, moving him past the player he grew up watching in Phoenix.
Assuming the still-active Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell continues to play, he and Jansen are a month away from moving into the top 20 all-time, and with another full and healthy season next year, they could move into the top 10.
Morten Andersen owns the all-time record with 382 games, so unless Jansen wants to play until he's 47 (and there's no indication that he can't), the top spot is likely out of reach.
Jansen is also another week away from passing Jim Marshall for third on the all-time consecutive games played list, trailing only Jeff Feagles (352) and Brett Favre (299).
Jansen broke the Panthers' all-time games played record, previously held by kicker John Kasay in 2022. (Kasay, as these things happen, played with Junkin in Seattle before signing with the Panthers in 1995).
Jansen broke the Panthers' all-time games played record, previously held by kicker John Kasay in 2022. (Kasay, as these things happen, played with Junkin in Seattle before signing with the Panthers in 1995).
NFL all-time games played list
|Player
|Games played
|1. K Morten Andersen
|382
|2. K Adam Vinatieri
|365
|3. K Gary Anderson
|353
|4. P Jeff Feagles
|352
|5. K-QB George Blanda
|340
|6. QB Tom Brady
|335
|7. K Jason Hanson
|327
|8. K Phil Dawson
|305
|9. WR Jerry Rice
|303
|10. K John Carney
|302
|10. QB Brett Favre
|302
|12. K John Kasay
|301
|13. P Andy Lee
|297
|13. K Matt Stover
|297
|15. OL Bruce Matthews
|296
|16. CB Darrell Green
|295
|17. TE Marcedes Lewis
|290
|18. QB Drew Brees
|287
|19. P Shane Lechler
|286
|20. K Sebastian Janikowski
|284
|20. P Sean Landeta
|284
|20. DE Calais Campbell
|284
|23. LS JJ JANSEN
|282
|23. DE Jim Marshall
|282
|25. LS Trey Junkin
|281
View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.