Letters to Luke: How the Kuechly family celebrated his Hall of Fame career in words

"It's just going to kind of talk about what I've mentioned to you a little bit," Henry said this summer, shortly before he put pen to paper, as he discussed his brother and their shared history. "When he was in the league, I was in high school, and I only cared about the football. I would just look up his stats; I just wanted him to be defensive player of the year every year. I just wanted him to win every Super Bowl. I wanted them to win every game.

"But then as I got older, I started to appreciate the other things, like the sacrifices it took to be the best player in the league. The selflessness, the determination, the preparation. All those other characteristics, and now I just admire his selflessness. You know that he's always going to be there for you, and the example he set for me in Charlotte. I meet people, and they automatically like me because they know who my brother is and they don't know anything about me. I could be an a--hole, but because of the reputation he has and the way he treats people, those are the things I respect so much about him. I used to struggle with that, but now I'm so proud of it, like, damn straight, that's my brother, and I'm proud of it.

"So really my letter is just going to talk about the example he set for me, how much I admire him, how great of a brother he is, those, those types of things. And it's cool to see what his peers have said about him, and these are guys who were his equals, or maybe he looked up to, and now to hear what they say and think about him, I think it's going to be powerful."