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Letters to Luke: How the Kuechly family celebrated his Hall of Fame career in words

As a gift before his Hall of Fame induction this summer, Luke Kuechly's family presented him with a book of letters written by friends and family and teammates and coaches. And they took the same great care he did.

Oct 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Darin Gantt
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Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Kuechlys are an intentional people. They do hard things on purpose. Sometimes those are physical things, like being great at professional football, or mad-dash hikes in and out of the Grand Canyon.

Other times, they're quiet and thoughtful things, small gestures that carry deep and personal meaning.

So when the Kuechly family wanted a gift for Luke to honor his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it had to be special. I mean, the guy's getting a Gold Jacket, a bronze bust, and a Ring of Excellence, so it needed to be significant.

So they did what they often do. They wrote.

You've seen the letter Tom Kuechly wrote to his son on Father's Day weekend, as they announced him as Luke's presenter. And the letter Eileen Kuechly wrote to her son for his induction. And the letter Luke himself wrote to the Panthers fans who supported him throughout his brilliant eight-year career.

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So his younger brother, Dr. Henry Kuechly, thought it would be appropriate to collect letters from friends, family, coaches, and teammates — intentional expressions of what he meant to so many people — and give it to him at a family gathering in one of the final quiet moments before his induction to the Hall in August.

"That book sits by my bed — it hasn't moved," Luke said recently. "I think first of all, Henry's idea to do that is cool. He and I have a very special relationship, and for him to take the time and his busy schedule to track those guys down and get that done and take the time to put it all together and do it, I think was unbelievable.

"I've read everything, and also thanks to the guys that took the time to do it. I think that's a big factor as well. Guys are busy, and guys could have taken time to write you something quick and easy, but all the guys that wrote it put tons of thought into it."

Henry Kuechly, Luke Kuechly
Courtesy Henry Kuechly

When you think about Luke Kuechly and the great care he put into becoming one of the best, that makes it a perfect reflection of him and his career.

And for those who contributed to the book, being asked to be part of it carried a weight as well.

Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen doesn't lack for words, he's a man of many. But when Henry asked him to contribute and to help track down some of the others among the 30-plus letters in the book, Jansen realized it wasn't the kind of thing that could be done quickly, which in turn made it a special effort and a unique opportunity to reflect.

"It's not something grown men do with other grown men all that often," Jansen said with a laugh, and he's right, but maybe we can all learn from the Kuechlys. "So it was an unusual process sitting down and summing up what his friendship and leadership and the bonds we've had for 15 years into one letter."

Jansen said he was worried about his handwriting, as well as his grammar and spelling. But mostly, it was choosing the words carefully and making sure he used the right ones. When you're writing to Luke Kuechly, you want to put as much effort into it as he puts into everything he does.

And that causes you to move with intention.

Greg Olson, Jonathan Stewart, Tre Boston, Thomas Davis Sr., Roman Harper, Luke Kuechly and JJ Jansen are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

"The act of writing and rewriting, I probably spent 45 minutes to an hour," Jansen said. "But a couple of weeks really trying to organize my thoughts. And there was about 15 minutes before I wrote, when I was very deeply contemplating everything.

"I also didn't want to be particularly long-winded, as is my style, so I was trying to tighten it up before I put pen to paper.

"Luke and my relationship has gotten stronger, closer, more developed post-playing. We had an excellent relationship playing, but we were more teammates than close friends. Post-retirement, it's been way more of that. So, more of the conversation in the letter was about our friendship as we've grown as adults over time, so that was a little bit of a different perspective than maybe speaking with a teammate."

Induction weekend in Canton was a celebration of the football player. This was a celebration of the person Luke Kuechly is, and the impact he had on so many others.

"The world sees Luke Kuechly, the football player and the Hall of Famer," Jansen said. "His teammates and family don't really see a football player. They see a human being; they see a friend, a brother, a close personal relationship, which is unique to him."

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Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

And so are the letters, each of the 30 or more encased in that book by Luke's bedside, from players and coaches throughout his career, and those closest to him.

"When you read the notes that all the guys have, it is uniquely them," Luke said. "And I think to me that's the best part, and that's what makes this game of football so special: the relationships you have, the guys that you meet, the people that you cross paths with along the way. It's like a jog down memory lane in the sense that stuff that was referenced in those notes was while I was playing, and some of it was since I've been done playing.

"So I think it just speaks to how special the people here are. It wasn't just my time as a player here; it's what we've done since then, and I think it just kind of continues to show that the game of football has gifted me with so much. The experiences I had while playing and the relationships that I've formed have taken and gone past just playing, and I think, to me, that's kind of the cool part. There's a unique transition between what guys talked about while we were playing and what we've been doing since then that I think is really the meaningful impact on me."

And they're all special, but when Luke talks about his younger brother, there's a pause.

Henry Kuechly, Luke Kuechly
Courtesy Henry Kuechly

Henry and Luke share a special bond, and not just because they live together and cook together in Luke's South Charlotte house, and remain workout partners, looking for the next adventure. Henry moved here to practice medicine, following his brother south, and quickly realized that you can't move around the city of Charlotte being named Kuechly without getting recognized.

Henry's seven years younger, and happens to be shorter, so he's been looking up to Luke his whole life, and that comes through.

They also share a lot of traits, which translated into the care he took putting this project together. As a second-year resident, Dr. Kuechly's schedule is tight. The hours are long, the work is hard. So putting it together was an accomplishment unto itself, and one that clearly touched the Hall of Fame linebacker.

"I think that I have — no, I don't think I know that I have a great family," Luke began. "And I've got a loving mom and dad, and loving brothers, and it's nice to see it, you know, written down like that because now you have that forever.

"Henry's a special, a special dude that is just getting started, and that to me is what I'm excited to see. It was a cool idea."

Henry clearly put a lot of time into this, not just the collecting and the processing. But the thought to express what his brother meant in a few words was not the kind of thing that happens in an hour. It takes a lifetime, and he talked it through in his own head throughout the summer, wanting it to be just right.

Kuechly family
Courtesy Henry Kuechly

"It's just going to kind of talk about what I've mentioned to you a little bit," Henry said this summer, shortly before he put pen to paper, as he discussed his brother and their shared history. "When he was in the league, I was in high school, and I only cared about the football. I would just look up his stats; I just wanted him to be defensive player of the year every year. I just wanted him to win every Super Bowl. I wanted them to win every game.

"But then as I got older, I started to appreciate the other things, like the sacrifices it took to be the best player in the league. The selflessness, the determination, the preparation. All those other characteristics, and now I just admire his selflessness. You know that he's always going to be there for you, and the example he set for me in Charlotte. I meet people, and they automatically like me because they know who my brother is and they don't know anything about me. I could be an a--hole, but because of the reputation he has and the way he treats people, those are the things I respect so much about him. I used to struggle with that, but now I'm so proud of it, like, damn straight, that's my brother, and I'm proud of it.

"So really my letter is just going to talk about the example he set for me, how much I admire him, how great of a brother he is, those, those types of things. And it's cool to see what his peers have said about him, and these are guys who were his equals, or maybe he looked up to, and now to hear what they say and think about him, I think it's going to be powerful."

It's only appropriate that it would be.

PHOTOS: Best of Luke Kuechly in Canton for his Hall of Fame enshrinement

See photos of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly during his weekend in Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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