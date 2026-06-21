For Luke Kuechly, his choice for Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter was an easy one

"I just think that my parents are, ... all they care about is being good people," he began. "And making sure that, like when we were kids, making sure that my brothers and I had everything we needed and got to and from everything we needed. Can we get the football practice, we have stuff to eat what are we having for breakfast, am I getting picked up? They're at all of our activities.

"They're examples to look at. How do you treat people? How do you act? How do you work hard? How do you put other people in front of yourself? We didn't need to look anywhere for anything other than what our parents did, and how they treated each other, too. How they treated other people, to how they treated their family, how they treated us to how they treated the guy on the side of the street. They set the example for my brothers and me of what's acceptable and how to treat people. And there was nothing that my brothers and I ever needed growing up,