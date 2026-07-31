Luke Kuechly has left a trail of small acts of kindness, and large ones

Of course, as a superhero, Kuechly has promised to use his powers for good, and he's applied that to some big causes.

When Kuechly was still playing, local PR executive Steve Luquire lost his wife to leukemia and became involved with the Project Life Movement, which began at Davidson College and goes to other college campuses to promote bone marrow matching tests and donations to fight blood cancers.

Through some connections with the Panthers, Luquire got in touch with the young linebacker, who by that time was already the NFL's defensive player of the year and on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He didn't have a place to hide, and there are a lot of people that were looking to get him," Luquire said. "And you know he was solidly in favor of spending time on football. I talked to him about it and being kind of our national ambassador, and he said, and I'll never forget, he said, 'Let me talk to my Mom and Dad, and I'll get right back to you.' He talked to them, and he came back, and he says, 'Let's do this.'

"And we were thrilled about it because he's such a role model."

As it turns out, if you want to take someone to a college campus to try to convince young people to do things to help other people, Luke Kuechly is a pretty good ambassador to have.

"Anytime you took Luke on campus, a lot of people knew him and liked him, especially young women," Luquire laughed. "He was an attraction; the guys loved him for his football, and the young women loved him for his good looks, so he was just a terrific individual to take on a college campus. When I say he hasn't met a stranger, it's not like he's out searching. Just a wonderful person."

The qualities that drew Luquire to Kuechly as a spokesman were the same things football coaches liked about him, as well.