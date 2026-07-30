Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell to miss the entire 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending surgery on the lateral collateral ligament of his left knee and will be placed on injured reserve.



He was injured on Wednesday during a seven-on-seven drill and was carted off the field.



The third-rounder from Tennessee looked good early in camp and the Panthers still have a deep receivers group, headlined by reigning offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.