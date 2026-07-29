Play of the Day: Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connect for two biggest plays

"It feels great," mused coach Dave Canales on watching the connection grow. "It feels great to know that these guys have had the — they've put the time in, they put the work in, and, through the offseason, they were able to get together on their own this summer and just continue to work on those connections.

"Those are the opps that we need, and it brings out the best in all of us. Our outside guys going against Mike and going against Jaycee Horn every day is fantastic. And of course, Will Lee III having to deal with our guys as well, it's going to bring out the best in him, and that's what we look for: competition."