 Skip to main content
Advertising

Play of the Day: Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connect for two biggest plays

Jul 29, 2026 at 03:46 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Tetairoa McMillan

CHARLOTTE —  There is a lot of trust that must exist between a quarterback and his top receiver. It's born of time on task, chemistry, a complete understanding of how the other thinks, and a little bit of luck.

That trust was on display Wednesday as Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connected not once, but twice for moments that qualified for play of the day. So, since we make the rules here, we're going with two plays, both featuring Young and McMillan during the final team period.

The first came early in the period.

Young dropped back, looked left, and realized he had McMillan one-on-one versus Mike Jackson. The veteran corner has made a reputation for himself as being one of the smartest defensive backs in the league the last two years. But McMillan was rookie of the year for a reason, and Young is learning to trust his receiver's ability to make the play when needed.

WR Tetairoa McMillan and CB Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 5 Wednesday, Jul 29, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

So, the quarterback double-pumped to buy McMillan time then lofted a pass down the left seam. It wasn't a particularly long pass, because it didn't need to be, but the trajectory on it gave the receiver enough time to fight his way out of Jackson's coverage. It worked, and McMillan pulled in the pass.

It was great coverage. But it was a better throw and catch.

Tetairoa McMillan and Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 5 Wednesday, Jul 29, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

"It feels great," mused coach Dave Canales on watching the connection grow. "It feels great to know that these guys have had the — they've put the time in, they put the work in, and, through the offseason, they were able to get together on their own this summer and just continue to work on those connections.

"Those are the opps that we need, and it brings out the best in all of us. Our outside guys going against Mike and going against Jaycee Horn every day is fantastic. And of course, Will Lee III having to deal with our guys as well, it's going to bring out the best in him, and that's what we look for: competition."

Jackson, for his part, was pretty upset with himself for letting the play happen at all. Granted, Jackson did lead the league last season with 19 passes defensed, so he's come to expect making the play more often than not.

"He shouldn't have caught the ball," spit Jackson, shaking his head. "I messed up almost because I — I messed up. He shouldn't have caught it. I just got to be better with my technique. Today I dropped the pick, I had a flag and gave up a pass. I don't do that. So I just got to come in here basically like lock more in because that don't happen."

The second big moment came on the final play of the day.

McMillan went deep down the right sideline, getting a step on Lee. His speed gave him space to pull away, and Young took advantage, dropping it in over the shoulder for what looked like an easy touchdown but was anything but.

"Really nice finish, Bryce to TMac in the back of the end zone on a little double move," praised Canales. "So, way to go for the offense to just kind of finish the day that way."

McMillan head-butted Xavier Legette in celebration as the rest of the offense sprinted towards the end zone. The horn blew three times, practice wrapped, and the Panthers walked off the field with a reminder of what kind of difference the Young to McMillan connection can make.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/29

Take a look inside the Panthers' training camp practice on Wednesday.

AS203748_1
1 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203879_1
2 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203879
3 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204412
4 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204959
5 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205081
6 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205131
7 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205247
8 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205267
9 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205518
10 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205688
11 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205787_1
12 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206238_1
13 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206703
14 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS207062
15 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS207213
16 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306712
17 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306763
18 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306776
19 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306874
20 / 39
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB108385
21 / 39
CB108596
22 / 39
CB108662
23 / 39
CB108724
24 / 39
CB108766
25 / 39
CB108896
26 / 39
CB108926
27 / 39
CB108946
28 / 39
CB108964
29 / 39
CB108970
30 / 39
CB109306
31 / 39
CB109746
32 / 39
SB201516_2
33 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB300929
34 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB301178
35 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB301232
36 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB301267_1
37 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB301361
38 / 39
Sarah Boeke
SB201624
39 / 39
Sarah Boeke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jaycee Horn opens up Panthers defense by moving to the slot

The Pro Bowl cornerback has taken a good portion of snaps from the slot corner position during training camp thus far. The option to move him around opens up the Panthers defense in a way that adds layers.

news

Panthers make a change at wide receiver

The team signed former Falcons wideout Casey Washington on Wednesday, and placed a wideout on IR.

news

Training Camp Observations: Offense has another big day

Jaycee Horn wasn't going to lie: The offense was moving the ball. Plus more from Wednesday, including a veteran audition, injury updates, and more.

news

Dave Canales: Chris Brazzell will get evaluation on left knee

The rookie was helped off the field after a non-contact injury during Wednesday's practice

news

Jonathon Brooks passes a huge benchmark with first padded practice

Brooks took part in his first padded training camp practice on Tuesday, clearing a benchmark that was a long time coming. Now, the Panthers RB reflects on the daily process it took to get here.

news

Luke Kuechly adds Netflix deal to Panthers Radio Network duties

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer was announced as the lead analyst for the streaming service, and will still call 12 Panthers games this season.

news

Jaelan Phillips will be keeping an eye on Nic Scourton through rehab

The veteran outside linebacker became close with Scourton quickly. And after Scourton tore his ACL, Phillips promised to be there alongside him in the rehab process.

news

Play of the Day: Jonathon Brooks cuts through D for big play and validation

The running back experienced his first padded training camp practice, and turned in the play of the day to remind everyone, including himself, what he can add to an offense.

news

Training Camp Observations: Getting heated first day in pads

Dave Canales wanted to see more from his defense as the day went on, and he did. Plus the first camp scuffle, injury updates, and more on the offensive line depth.

news

Jaycee Horn activated from NFI list, cleared to practice

The cornerback missed the first five days after suffering a cut that required stitches, but he's back for the first day in pads.

news

From Horncastle Drive to the Hall of Fame: Luke Kuechly's story has always begun at home

To understand the Panthers legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, it takes understanding his hometown of Cincinnati and the values his family instilled in him.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising