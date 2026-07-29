Dave Canales: Chris Brazzell will get evaluation on left knee

CHARLOTTE — Chris Brazzell II will have his left knee looked at after "something happened," according to coach Dave Canales during training camp practice on Wednesday.

"So, just something happened," said Canales. "He felt weird on it, sat down. We took him in. We'll get a full evaluation and get a picture of that, and we'll give you guys more information there."

It is the same knee that kept Brazzell out of two practices earlier this week.

Brazzell went down during a 7-on-7 drill. It was a no-contact injury. Brazzell stopped after the drill, said something to a teammate, then lowered himself gingerly to the ground. Trainers, along with Chuba Hubbard and Kenny Pickett, attended to Brazzell for a minute before a trainer and Hubbard helped him off the field. He was then taken on a cart inside.

Brazzell didn't put any weight on his left foot as he was being helped off the field.

"It was just something that kind of started to get sore after the first couple of days, and then we just, he mentioned it to us," shared Canales. "We started to look at it and we put him through some good recovery stuff and de-loaded him for a couple of days, got him back out there, and he couldn't finish the day."

The rookie has impressed in OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and the first few days of training camp thus far. He was held out of Sunday and Tuesday's practice earlier this week with what Canales called "a little knee soreness."