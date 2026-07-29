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Dave Canales: Chris Brazzell will get evaluation on left knee

Jul 29, 2026 at 12:13 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Chris Brazzell II will have his left knee looked at after "something happened," according to coach Dave Canales during training camp practice on Wednesday.

"So, just something happened," said Canales. "He felt weird on it, sat down. We took him in. We'll get a full evaluation and get a picture of that, and we'll give you guys more information there."

It is the same knee that kept Brazzell out of two practices earlier this week.

Brazzell went down during a 7-on-7 drill. It was a no-contact injury. Brazzell stopped after the drill, said something to a teammate, then lowered himself gingerly to the ground. Trainers, along with Chuba Hubbard and Kenny Pickett, attended to Brazzell for a minute before a trainer and Hubbard helped him off the field. He was then taken on a cart inside.

Brazzell didn't put any weight on his left foot as he was being helped off the field.

"It was just something that kind of started to get sore after the first couple of days, and then we just, he mentioned it to us," shared Canales. "We started to look at it and we put him through some good recovery stuff and de-loaded him for a couple of days, got him back out there, and he couldn't finish the day."

The rookie has impressed in OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and the first few days of training camp thus far. He was held out of Sunday and Tuesday's practice earlier this week with what Canales called "a little knee soreness."

Brazzell was drafted in the third round of April's draft out of Tennessee. While there in 2025, he brought in 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/28

Take a look at Tuesday's training camp practice photos, where the Panthers were joined by legends Steve Smith Sr. and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

JJ Jansen and Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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JJ Jansen and Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Aaron Hall and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bam Martin-Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bam Martin-Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade and Steve Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade and Steve Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown and Saahdiq Charles are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrick Brown and Saahdiq Charles are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith and Caden Prieskorn are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith and Caden Prieskorn are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson, Chad Johnson, Isaiah Simmons and Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson, Chad Johnson, Isaiah Simmons and Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott and Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott and Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht and Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht and Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Steve Smith Sr. and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom and Elijah Garcia are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom and Elijah Garcia are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette and Chad Johnson are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley, Claudin Cherelus, Luke Fortner, Bryce Young and Jared Harrison-Hunte are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley, Claudin Cherelus, Luke Fortner, Bryce Young and Jared Harrison-Hunte are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, Chad Johnson and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan, Chad Johnson and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
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