Devin Lloyd is always learning, making him the best teacher for Panthers teammates

That plan, according to Lloyd, took time to figure out, but once he did, it quickly became his norm.

"That really just comes from learning what my body needs, what my mind needs, what my spirit needs in order to, really, it's a lifestyle," shared Lloyd. "It's not even just necessarily about training camp or the season; it's a lifestyle, so just finding the best way to do something sustainable for me."

The training program/lifestyle and the approach to practice are tactical things to which Canales and coaches can point, telling the rest of their linebackers to follow Lloyd's lead. But in true leader style, the linebacker is ensuring he is not the only voice his room hears.