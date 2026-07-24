Play of the Day: Will Lee III masters the interception with a punctuating play

CHARLOTTE — Sometimes in football, as in life, you have to wait for the moment to come to you, and be prepared to meet it when it does.
For much of Friday's practice, the Panthers second training camp session, a rep would tease itself as a play of the day, only to fall apart at the last second. Impressive throws, athletic catches, would-be sacks. They were all right there, but not quite enough to stop you in your tracks.
Then, finally, on the very last play of practice, Will Lee III answered the call with a moment even Dave Canales referred to as "the play of the day." (Thanks for the cross-promotion, Dave.)
In the final two-minute drill of the day, the first-team offense was moving downfield with what can only be described as ease. Bryce Young was in a groove with Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, working their way downfield, smartly using the sidelines and clock.
With time ticking away and the offense knocking on the red zone, the defense had to make a play if there was any hope of keeping their undefeated streak going for the day (the second and third team defenses had both "won" their respective drill). With both Jaycee Horn (toe) and Mike Jackson (back soreness) sidelined for the day, it was up to young corners like Corey Thornton and Lee to cover downfield.
Lee was beaten on a deep ball earlier in the day. But as Young wound up to send it deep for Legette, coaches saw a rookie shake any insecurities and do what he knows best: go after the ball. He bided his time before cutting across the ball's flight path for the nab. He turned, celebrated with a raucous defense, then punted the ball back across the field.
"Got beat on a deep one. What I love is he bounced back," bragged Canales. "Made the play of the day at the end with the number one offense driving down the field, the timeout left somewhere around the 25-30 yard line, knocking on the door when we needed a touchdown and Will comes up with a big play on a critical fourth down."
The play was a manifestation of all the work all coaches, particularly defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, have been working on with Lee since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 draft. The lessons? Namely challenging the line of scrimmage and understanding the balance of being aggressive and when to back off.
"Coach Cooley's working with him on those opportunities to challenge at the line of scrimmage, or when to play a little bit softer and kind of use the rest of your rush to your advantage," explained Canales.
Coaches have taken a tapered progression approach not only with Lee but with all rookies, according to Canales. The transition from college to the NFL can be overwhelming if not modulated correctly. As such, coaches are asking their young guys, like Lee, to take on one thing at a time.
"With Will as a rookie, we're going to count on him to just be outside and play out there when we need him to. That's kind of been our approach with our rookies is, let's give them something to really focus on so they can see that daily growth," explained Canales. "And that's the whole key to creating confidence is giving them something that they can master and dominate and then giving them a little bit more."
"A lot of confidence, learning the scheme, certainly learning what his opportunities to get up and press, when he can play off in those different situations."
And on Friday, with his entire defense counting on him, Will Lee showed he had mastered his task for the day, with a "game-saving" interception.
Get a closer look at the Panthers players as they take on Day 2 of training camp.