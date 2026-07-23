Play of the Day: Chris Brazzell made a play, Mike Jackson did too

"Just trust," the quarterback said. "Obviously just a one-on-one shot, just want to put it up there, where my guy can make a play on it. And for him to go up and get it like that, that speaks to the player he is, the competitor he is. I think especially now, it's just great work, Mike Jack doing a great job of having the awareness and, and pushing out of bounds. That's what camp's about, great competitors going at it. I think all that's gonna make us better.