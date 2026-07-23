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Play of the Day: Chris Brazzell made a play, Mike Jackson did too

Jul 23, 2026 at 02:28 PM
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Darin Gantt
Mike Jackson

CHARLOTTE — Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II did his part.

And so did cornerback Mike Jackson.

They shared the biggest oooh-and-ahhh moment of the first day of Panthers training camp, with Bryce Young lofting a deep ball for the corner, and Brazzell's leaping, mid-air, leaning-back-over-his-head near-catch only wiped out with a heads-up play by Jackson, who carried him out of bounds and popped up signaling incomplete.

"I thought I had it too," Brazzell said with a shake of the head.

"What goes up, must come down," Jackson quipped.

Chris Brazzell, Mike Jackson

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He wasn't the only one, as the play left the bystanders on the sideline open-mouthed.

"He had made a great play today, got up in the air," Canales said. "Mike Jack on the sideline carried him out of bounds, and so beautiful play on both guys. The high point, 6-4 guy running down the field like we thought he could, and then of course the veteran Mike Jack just kind of carrying him out of bounds, in a very legal way. It was a brilliant play.

"But, I love that he brings that element to our offense."

Mike Jackson, Chris Brazzell

The third-round pick was renowned for making big plays in big spots, like his six-catch, 177-yard, three-touchdown game against Georgia last year. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season for Tennessee.

Asked what that play showed him, after dropping a pinpoint pass, Young's answer was quick.

"Just trust," the quarterback said. "Obviously just a one-on-one shot, just want to put it up there, where my guy can make a play on it. And for him to go up and get it like that, that speaks to the player he is, the competitor he is. I think especially now, it's just great work, Mike Jack doing a great job of having the awareness and, and pushing out of bounds. That's what camp's about, great competitors going at it. I think all that's gonna make us better.

"CB's looked great. He's been working, working super hard in the offseason. You could see him getting just more and more comfortable every practice, him starting to think less, and when you get more reps at this level and this speed, you see who he is. Just come out more and more, and we're super excited for what he can bring."

Chris Brazzell

Brazzell's in a competitive receiver group, and Canales clearly likes the ability to play fetch on balls like that one. With an over-the-top speed threat, it can make room for guys like Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette to work underneath in different ways.

"I believe that can open things up for TMac, for Coker, for Xavier, and when Chris gets his chance, as he tells us he's ready for roles, we'll continue to give him roles. So I'm excited for him this camp."

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/23

Check out the best photos from the Panthers' first day of training camp on Thursday.

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