Panthers' expectations are sky-high, but so is the commitment 

CHARLOTTE — Dan Morgan has never been big on sharing expectations. Putting timelines and specifics on a team from year to year can create unrealistic, well, expectations. And while the Panthers may be moving out of the "rebuilding" stage and into more of a "maintaining steady growth" stage, the general manager still isn't going to start demanding certain benchmarks.
Instead, he's giving his club a simple directive: the expectation is the Super Bowl every year. Work towards that.
"We're never going to shy away from expectations," Morgan stated, outlining his team's 2026 roadmap ahead of training camp (which begins on Thursday). "We have high expectations ourselves, in the locker room, in the building. Our ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, to bring a championship back here to the Carolinas, in this city, and in this building, a Super Bowl trophy."
The Super Bowl is, of course, the goal of every team in the league. Otherwise, there's no reason to show up every day. The Panthers got a step closer last season than they have in a while, hosting a home wild card playoff game for the first time in a decade. But it merely provided a taste, only making them hungrier as they head into a long camp.
"It's going to be a hard camp, we know that, and to be able to have better results than what we had last year, that's always the goal entering this thing," explained defensive lineman Derrick Brown. "We all come in here with the same goal; all 32 teams come in with the expectation to win a division and win your single division and then go to the Super Bowl."
"I think it's one of those things where, what you do in camp is a separating factor. If you're one of those guys where — I feel like for us, I think honestly it's the consistency level. We need to be consistent in the things that we did well last year, but then also be able to improve on the things that we didn't do well last year."
Brown made it clear you can't tell the ceiling of a team during camp: "No, no, absolutely not," he laughed. But there is something to be said for learning during this time just how much you can take.
"No time during camp to tell how the season's going to go," he continued. "(But) I think camp's one of those things that's so hard that it pushes you to put you in the mindset of being in the worst position during the season, and then, seeing how you respond to adversity, that's a big part of it."
And as such, Morgan is adamant that regardless of goals, regardless of expectations, stated or otherwise, his team doesn't lose sight of what is built during these long, hot days.
"We have our goals; we want to win the division, we want to win a championship, like that's the ultimate goal," preached Morgan. "But we're really focused on what's in front of us, and camp's in front of us right now.
"This is where you go earn it right now, and our players know that, our building knows that, that we got to put the work in. If we want to get to where we want to go, we got to put the work in, and that's what we're going to do here in training camp."
The Panthers, along with the Cardinals, are the first to report to training camp this NFL offseason, as the two participants in the upcoming Hall of Fame game (August 6). That means an extra game, extra practices, extra time on the field, in the sun, and six weeks of strain, including two joint practices.
And right now, there is a "back to school" vibe floating around the stadium. There were smiles and laughs starting at 6 am this morning, as guys filtered in, taking part in the "welcome back" coffee truck, sharing stories of summer trips, new babies, and life changes. When 90 guys took the field for a conditioning test in late morning, it was the energy that can only come early in July.
"Everybody's excited to be here, shaking hands, smiling, nodding, just being who we are," shared offensive lineman Robert Hunt. "Did a conditioning deal, vibes are high. We all know what's at stake. We all know what we got to do, so we're all excited."
But what's coming down the pipe will test their mettle, as it does every team this time of year. That's the point, though; the expectation is sky high, and the road to get there won't be easy. And Dan Morgan knows his crew is ready.
"We're not shying away from any of that," promised Morgan. "We have high expectations ourselves. We're going to hold ourselves to a high standard, and we're going to go earn it. And you earn it by going every day in training camp, every practice, giving it your all, getting better every single day, and our players, they're ready to go."
View photos of the Panthers veterans as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Wednesday, July 22.