Panthers' expectations are sky-high, but so is the commitment 

Brown made it clear you can't tell the ceiling of a team during camp: "No, no, absolutely not," he laughed. But there is something to be said for learning during this time just how much you can take.

"No time during camp to tell how the season's going to go," he continued. "(But) I think camp's one of those things that's so hard that it pushes you to put you in the mindset of being in the worst position during the season, and then, seeing how you respond to adversity, that's a big part of it."

And as such, Morgan is adamant that regardless of goals, regardless of expectations, stated or otherwise, his team doesn't lose sight of what is built during these long, hot days.

"We have our goals; we want to win the division, we want to win a championship, like that's the ultimate goal," preached Morgan. "But we're really focused on what's in front of us, and camp's in front of us right now.