Heading into Year 3, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales aren't afraid to make changes

"For all that I may have in my brain or in my notes or in my cut-ups, they'll remember things I didn't remember about how we came to certain parts of our scheme from an offensive standpoint," Canales said. "So that to me was an opportunity to build that out. The opportunity to allow Brad to be fully focused and locked in on the offensive play-calling side, while I'm still involved, while I'm still having conversations, and we're all there to really support him. And Darrell's been a play-caller for years, able to give Brad his two cents. And I wish I would have had Darrell my first year in Tampa calling plays and to have that kind of cover.

"It's the coaching staff, it's the scheme, it's the meeting schedules, how do we do different things? For me, it's like this pursuit of constant growth, how can we make it better? And what are those things that lead to success? What are the core principles that lead to creating a great team? And I get to lean on the experience that I had with Pete for 14 years. Keeping those principles consistent, while we can tweak how we do the different things, and some, and for some stuff it's just to freshen it up for the guys. How can I change up what we're doing a little bit to make sure that the guys that have been here are engaged in our process and enjoy it?"

Idzik's familiarity with all that (he followed Canales from Seattle to Tampa before coming here) means the offense will have familiar themes. But those tweaks are the point of this offseason, and not something to be considered lightly.