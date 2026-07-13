Cat Daddies: Some of the Panthers' biggest dawgs are actually cat guys

And while it's not a conventional cat — "He does kind of look like ET," Morgan admitted — he also has the ability to grow on people.

"I never even heard of it until they brought it home, and then I was like, what?" Morgan laughed. "Thing's kind of cool though."

It took a little getting used to, what with the complete absence of hair. The GM described Gus as "oily" and "kind of itchy" when they first met, and suggested his daughters go wash it. But just like his pass-rushers, he also found a friend when he was home alone with Gus over spring break, when it was just him and the animals in the house.

"I was home alone, and the kids and my wife were gone, and this thing became my best friend," Morgan said. "Like rubbing all up on me. Half the time, it won't let me touch him. He only did that when nobody else was around to touch him.