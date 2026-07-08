Carolina Panthers will host Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on July 31 

CHARLOTTE — Fan Fest powered by Verizon is returning to Bank of America Stadium as fans and the Panthers get excited for the 2026 season. The Carolina Panthers will welcome fans for the annual event on Friday, July 31.
Panthers fans will get the chance to see their favorite players up close in a training camp practice, and then possibly take home a memento. Players will circle the field after practice and sign at the wall. The night will be capped with an exciting fireworks and laser show.
The first 10,000 fans at the gate will receive roster flip cards, and select kids will have the chance to take part in the helmet walk ahead of practice.
The full schedule is as follows:
- 5:00pm: Gates and team store open
- 5:30pm: Pre-practice entertainment begins
- 6:30pm: Players begin on-field warmups
- 7:30pm: Practice begins
- Around 8:45pm: Practice ends and autograph session begins
- Post Practice: Fireworks and laser show begins
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 10 and can be purchased at this link, Panthers and Charlotte FC PSL Owners will have access to pre-sale tickets Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will go to Carolina Panthers Charities.
Check out the latest photos from the Panthers' practice at Fan Fest.