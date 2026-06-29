Derrick Brown clocks in at No. 90 overall on top 100 list after transforming Panthers' defense 

For Brown himself, his first entry on the top 100 comes with little fanfare. He's been in the league long enough now (this fall will be his seventh season) to have shifted his priorities.

"That's cool, but I mean, I'll chase a little more than that these days," Brown responded. Still, he admitted, there is something to be said for having one's name on a list voted on by peers that only 6 percent of the league will make.