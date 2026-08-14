How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Buffalo in Preseason Week 1

CHARLOTTE - Carolina plays its second game of the 2025 preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. This is the first week of the NFL preseason slate; the Panthers previously appeared in the Hall of Fame game last week. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: Panthers Television Network. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Steve Smith Sr. (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Carla Metts (sideline)
STREAMING VIDEO (IN-MARKET): The broadcast will be streamed live for free on Panthers.com on desktop and mobile web, as well as the Panthers app. It is only available for fans in the Panthers primary markets.
SPANISH-LANGUAGE TELEVISION BROADCAST: Telemundo. Click here for more information.
On The Call: Antonio Ramos (play-by-play), Ariana Figuera (analyst)
STREAMING VIDEO (OUT-OF-MARKET): For fans outside of the primary broadcast area, NFL Game Pass is offering a free 7-day subscription for fans to watch preseason games live! Click here for more information on how to sign up.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Kevin Donnalley (analyst), and Sharon Thorsland (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.