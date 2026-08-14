Trevin Wallace embracing the linebacker competition as a way to better himself

"Obviously you have the dot, you have a coach telling you like, 'Hey, watch out for this, watch out for this, or like see this, so you got a lot going in your head.' Then when you have a dot, you got to think your back is against the defense, so when they break you got to turn around and just try to key everything."

So, all that's left is to compete. That's something he's been doing for years and has been reiterated by the voices he trusts most every step of the way.

"Every year is a competition, like any day; nobody's spot is (filled). I learned from my coach in college: everybody's name is written with pencil because you can erase it.