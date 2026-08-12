Training Camp Observations: Jonathon Brooks to play with ones in Buffalo

The Panthers had plans for first-round rookie Monroe Freeling to have some time before starting. He was competing for much of the offseason with Rasheed Walker for the left tackle spot, both rotating with first-team reps. But then, the news of Taylor Moton's blood clots changed everything.

Suddenly, the rookie was a starter and at what was technically a new position: right tackle.

The Panthers have worked with the Georgia product this training camp on switching sides, essentially learning how to do the same thing but in a different direction. Now, halfway through camp, Canales sees his rookie narrowing in on the details.

"Really right or left, it's just a matter of fine-tuning his technique, the things he needs to work on," explained the coach."He and (offensive line coach) Joe (Gilbert) have been working on that all through camp."

Freeling's best teacher, though, may be Jaelan Phillips. The veteran pass-rusher often lines up opposite the rookie. While Phillips can't technically sack the quarterback in practice, he's forcing Freeling to grow up quickly, as he did again on Wednesday. But Freeling is also holding his own in one-on-ones, far from overmatched against a veteran.