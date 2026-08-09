Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers' Hall of Fame inductions have set a new standard for Panthers

It's that last part that Canales really wants his team to tap into. Saturday was the manifestation of Kuechly's hard work, and proof that something can be worked towards. The entire weekend also reemphasized the standard that is becoming more and more associated with the franchise.

"To be great, it takes that kind of standard," expounded Canales. "And you can't really control the opportunities or your ability to be one of the leading players making sacks in the NFL. You can't be Luke Kuechly who's all over the place, necessarily. But if you want to have a chance to do it, there's a way you have to work."