It didn't take long for a rookie Luke Kuechly to take the first step to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — First impressions can be everything.
And when Luke Kuechly walked in the door to meet his new Carolina Panthers teammates in 2012, not all of them were immediately convinced this man would end upin the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"I didn't know what type of guy Luke was going to be when we first met him because he was just kind of a regular looking guy, like a Harris Teeter worker or something like that," then-defensive end Charles Johnson said with a laugh. "Luke was just so regular looking, acting regular, all the above, so I don't know what to expect until you actually start putting everything out on display."
It didn't take Johnson long to realize this man wasn't just a bagger, and that he might have been the original VIC special.
"No, it did not," Johnson said. "He showed that real quick, maybe in the first couple of days, that he was going to be a force to be reckoned with."
Showing up as an unassuming and unassuming-looking rookie caused a lot of people to wonder how quickly he'd be able to play to the level everyone expects when you're taken ninth overall in the draft.
Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said he watched with interest as then-linebackers coach Warren Belin was introducing him to the material in rookie minicamp.
"So in minicamp, Luke is not involved in special teams, but special teams is what had the stage at that moment, and I'm kind of just minding my own business but trying to keep an eye a little bit on how Luke's looking," McDermott said. "Warren was putting him through some walkthroughs and maybe a little bit of agility drills just half speed and, out of the corner of my eye, kind of trying to sneak a peek over there. And I'm watching them, I'm going, 'It doesn't look great.' I'm thinking to myself, 'How's this going to look, full speed, especially when the varsity gets here?'
"And, it didn't take long, even in the midst of rookie minicamp, that first practice when we went full speed, and we did team drills, Luke knew where the ball was going before it was even going there, and you know, that's just him. And that carried over into his rookie season with the varsity and then beyond, obviously."
Quarterback Cam Newton met Kuechly — whom he dubbed August, since that's his middle name — during his pre-draft training at IMG, and the second-year quarterback was going to work out. The receivers he was expecting weren't there yet, however, so Kuechly jumped in on offense, just as he did in high school.
"Could not tell the difference between him, tight ends, running backs, receivers, whatever, and that showed me his athletic ability," Newton said. "He's a natural athlete that has a very distinctive knack for the football."
As they got to know each other better over the next eight years, Newton said "there was nothing on my to-do list more than not letting August catch the football.
"The thing about Luke that everybody knows now is he's extremely cerebral, seeing patterns, tendencies; it's just like he's processing things in real time. He's a human desktop."
But he was still a rookie, and had a lot to learn.
If there was any early sluggishness, it may have been a function of Kuechly's need for repetition, but it was also fueled by the amount of information he was taking in at one time. He was busy translating the Panthers' language to what he knew at Boston College, and he was also using every moment to learn more about his new home.
And they all had to overcome the fact that he looked like something other than the most dominant linebacker of a generation.
Wide receiver Steve Smith laughed about seeing "the curly hair, the bifocals, and some people would assume, 'Oh, this guy can't play.'"
"Actually, I go, 'This guy can play,' right? He goes through a transformation," Smith said. "You see him walk through the door. He's unintimidating, happy-go-lucky, happy to be there. But when he got on the football field, he was totally different, and you saw that immediately.
"It was not, 'I think he could be a player,' it was, 'Damn, Jon Beason's in trouble.'"
That prognostication on Smith's part was proven correct after the first four games of the season, when they moved Kuechly to the spot he'd make his home, and continue the lineage started by Sam Mills and continued through so many signal-callers.
"He came into a crowded linebacker room — Jon, Thomas Davis, the list goes on and on- and Luke came in and really just had a ton of respect for those players and the way he handled himself," McDermott said. "I remember, we're in the cafeteria at the time, and Luke is sitting amongst all the other vets at the table, and he gets up to get something to drink. He turns around to the table and says, 'Hey, you guys need anything?' And that I thought at the time was unique for a young player to have the respect to ask the veterans at the table if he could get them something."
But that was, as we'd find out, consistent with his character. He had a tendency in those early years to gravitate to the older players, who were married with kids, so seeing him hang out with Greg Olsen or Jordan Gross or Ryan Kalil or even a young version of JJ Jansen wasn't out of the norm.
"He was never a young wild guy," Gross said. "I guess the best way to say it was he was a professional from the moment he walked in, so he was interested in going out to early dinners. He did not want to go to the movies. He didn't drink alcohol. He was not interested in meeting anyone that didn't have anything to do with football, male or female. Like just all business.
"And so naturally he was drawn to the guys that were already married and had kids because that was kind of the lifestyle that we led. I know I'm a lot older than him, but he felt way more like a peer from the get-go, like someone my age more so than a young rookie."
The fringe benefit of hanging with the old dudes was they knew more stuff, stuff he could use.
"When he was there early on, and he had a chance to see me, he beelined for me, and he just started asking me questions, which I thought was unique because generally I get offensive guys who ask me questions," Smith said. "He was already collecting data; that's what made Luke Kuechly such a dynamic football player. Instinctive, he knew how to anticipate because he was not just a football player. He was also a people-reader. And I thought that was really unique for such a young guy to come in with a wise soul that just stood above any other rookie. And let me repeat what I just said — any other rookie that I've encountered in the first month of being drafted, he went into sponge mode, which is very rare.
"He was asking, 'How do you last in this league this long when you, you played against a lot of good defenders? What are some key things about the defenders that stand out to you?' He wasn't kissing up to a veteran. He was asking real professional, tangible things, and he already had the notebook ready. So he was asking for trade secrets. He wasn't just checking off a box so guys would like him. Luke was on his own page, trying to figure out the keys to the Corvette. But he wasn't interested in driving it immediately. He wanted to make sure that he got all of his ducks in a row and was trying to figure out how and what, where, when, and why before he got on the football field when it really counted, when the season started."
Keuchly stepped carefully for those first few months, because Beason was a respected vet and a team captain, who was coming off a major injury, as was Davis. But the way he moved through his routines made it clear to those around him that he, for lack of a better word, got it.
Similarly, Gross was thrown into the deep end during his rookie year, shifting to a new position on the right in 2003, which meant daily battles against Hall of Famer Julius Peppers in one-on-ones. So in the summer of 2012, with Kuechly playing on the outside in training camp, he got a sense of a different kind of challenge, and not just because Kuechly was about 60 pounds lighter.
"It was easier than blocking Pep, because he was smaller," Gross laughed. "But it was harder to catch Luke."
That showed up early in training camp, along with the kind of anticipation Kuechly quickly became known for.
"Most linebackers are not good at rushing the passer," said Gross, who's now the offensive line coach at his alma mater, Utah. "They blitz, maybe one move, and then if you pick them up, that's kind of the end of it, right? Well, this freshman, excuse me, I'm in college, this rookie, comes off the edge because he was playing outside backer initially, right?
"I'm playing left tackle, he does a rip move upfield, I block it, and I remember just thinking, OK, he's done. He's a rookie. The guy sits and spins, and spins back inside. Luckily, the ball was gone, would have for sure been a sack and beats me. And I just remember thinking, 'How does that guy know? Like how does he know how to rush the passer already?' So that was my first sign Luke Kuechly was pretty well developed, that he has instinct rushing the passer."
Those kinds of "Huh, will you look at that?" moments were happening more often as camp and the early part of the season went along.
Jansen and punter Brad Nortman were on the bench marveling at this new guy early in the season. Nortman, a sixth-round pick that year who would play six years in the league, had gotten to know Kuechly better because when the rookies went out, Kuechly always offered to be the designated driver.
"I remember sitting on the bench one time with Brad, and I said, 'Brad, how does he tackle so well?'" Jansen began. "And I remember Brad just going like, 'Oh yeah, he told me one time, I asked him the exact same question.' He said he just grabs around the waist and hangs on for dear life, which I felt was such an understated way, for probably the greatest tackler in the last 25 years in the NFL to describe tackling. But it is probably that simple."
And while rookie linebackers are generally core special teamers, Jansen knew immediately he wasn't going to spend a lot of time with Kuechly on the field.
"He tried to run out on punt a couple of times, and I said 'You have graduated from this,'" Jansen laughed. "But again, that's just his personality. 'I'll help out anywhere.'"
Running back Jonathan Stewart said one of his first encounters with the rookie linebacker came in the training room, and he turned on his way to the door and also asked everyone if they wanted something to eat.
"That was my view of him vocalizing, and being assertive about something that's outside of himself, you know what I'm saying?" Stewart said. "It's the true art form of serving."
Acts of service is clearly one of Kuechly's love languages, but he spoke several.
Because while those Panthers teams had a base of stable veterans who were family guys, there were also some looser screws that he was going to have to play with as well.
"He had a really good indicator on the personality traits that were around him," Stewart said. "He had a really good emotional intelligence about him that makes him a really good teammate, but more importantly, it makes him a really good person to be around. He's assertive about those little things that bring the human aspect out of people, you know what I'm saying?"
That had real-life applications on the field as well, because once he assumed his natural role in the middle, his career began to take off. It wasn't that he didn't play well outside; that just wasn't his natural state.
"There's a leadership part of the job," McDermott said. "And in Year 1 before he moved inside, he was very respectful of the leadership that was there and, and the player and players that occupied that spot over the years and it wasn't really until Year 2 where he took it over full time, that middle linebacker spot where you really saw Luke take the reins of the defense and say, hey, this is, this is my spot. This is what I'm used to playing, and what comes with this is this leadership component, and I'm going to max that out, and he did that."
We tend to talk a lot about his character traits, but the physical ones showed up quickly as well. He had 25 tackles in his first four games, an acceptable start and on pace to hit 100 for the year. But he went double-digits in the first six games in the middle, and had 139 in the final 12 games. And his first NFL pick came in his first start in the middle, in a narrow loss to a Seahawks team that would torment them for a few years, being on a similar trajectory for several years ahead.
They also had a rookie linebacker named Bobby Wagner, who would finish second in defensive rookie of the year voting that year to Kuechly. That was also the last year of his eight Kuechly wouldn't be named All-Pro. The only two players in NFL history to make the All-Pro teams at a higher percentage were Barry Sanders and Jim Brown.
You could tell early on that Luke Kuechly was all about ball, and very good at it.
Veteran assistant coach Steve Wilks just laughed when asked if it was unusual to see a rookie as dialed as Kuechly was by the end of that season.
"Yeah, I mean, because he's not a bulls---er, he's not out there grab-a---ing," Wilks said. "When you look at most of the very talented first-round draft picks, and you know why you're drafting those guys from the talent level and all those great things. But this guy right here was different from Day 1. He was just such a student of the game, and you could pick that up quickly, and everything about him was so businesslike.
"He was just so serious about his day-to-day operation and everything. When he came in the building, it was all about work. He's just one of the most humble human beings I've ever been around and so team-oriented; he's always about trying to make his teammates better, and he treated everybody with respect.
"It didn't matter whether you were Cam or you were that undrafted free agent that plays special teams. He sat down at breakfast, lunch. He's going to communicate with you, always trying to give you pointers to make you better."
He made a habit of that over his eight years. And the scary part was, he kept getting better himself. In his second season, he was the defensive player of the year.
A look at Luke Kuechly's career with the Carolina Panthers in photos