It didn't take long for a rookie Luke Kuechly to take the first step to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Running back Jonathan Stewart said one of his first encounters with the rookie linebacker came in the training room, and he turned on his way to the door and also asked everyone if they wanted something to eat.

"That was my view of him vocalizing, and being assertive about something that's outside of himself, you know what I'm saying?" Stewart said. "It's the true art form of serving."

Acts of service is clearly one of Kuechly's love languages, but he spoke several.

Because while those Panthers teams had a base of stable veterans who were family guys, there were also some looser screws that he was going to have to play with as well.

"He had a really good indicator on the personality traits that were around him," Stewart said. "He had a really good emotional intelligence about him that makes him a really good teammate, but more importantly, it makes him a really good person to be around. He's assertive about those little things that bring the human aspect out of people, you know what I'm saying?"

That had real-life applications on the field as well, because once he assumed his natural role in the middle, his career began to take off. It wasn't that he didn't play well outside; that just wasn't his natural state.