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Panthers make roster moves, after retirement of LaBryan Ray

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:22 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Tuesday afternoon.

Veteran defensive end LaBryan Ray was placed on the reserve/retired list.

He wasn't at practice Tuesday, and head coach Dave Canales said it was because of personal reasons. The 28-year-old Ray has been here since 2023, when he was signed after a training camp tryout. He appeared in 46 games the last three seasons, with 10 starts.

They also waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard and waived-injured wide receiver Ainias Smith.

To refill the roster, they signed wide receivers Roc Taylor and Elijah Cooks. They still have an available roster spot.

Cooks has spent time with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Saints, and played in the UFL this spring. Taylor spent time with the Steelers last year and played in the UFL.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 8/4

Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
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