Panthers make roster moves, after retirement of LaBryan Ray

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Tuesday afternoon.
Veteran defensive end LaBryan Ray was placed on the reserve/retired list.
He wasn't at practice Tuesday, and head coach Dave Canales said it was because of personal reasons. The 28-year-old Ray has been here since 2023, when he was signed after a training camp tryout. He appeared in 46 games the last three seasons, with 10 starts.
They also waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard and waived-injured wide receiver Ainias Smith.
To refill the roster, they signed wide receivers Roc Taylor and Elijah Cooks. They still have an available roster spot.
Cooks has spent time with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Saints, and played in the UFL this spring. Taylor spent time with the Steelers last year and played in the UFL.
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.