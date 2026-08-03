Current Panthers players grateful to be "close to greatness," and learn from Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly

Similarly, Young ran into Kuechly briefly when on draft weekend in 2023, but said the next time they spoke, it was like they had known each other forever.

"The next time I saw him, we were having a 20-minute conversation about ball," Young said. "Which again just speaks to him being around and the type of guy he is.

I've watched so much; you see he's a legend, you see so much about him breaking down film, and you see so much about how he played the game and how much he put in. So he was exactly like that. From the outside looking in, he could appreciate you even if you ask him about his kids' team; he could go on for a while, tell you all the stuff they're doing."

Of course, Young also loves to "talk ball" with Kuechly, because any quarterback with the opportunity to study with one of the best play-identifiers ever should avail himself to it.

"I love picking his brain," Young said. "I love hearing what he's studying, what he sees, and for me, I mean, how often you get access to one of the smartest guys to ever touch the sport and get to pick his brain and try to see what he's seeing so I can try to improve myself?

Young said his conversations with Kuechly, particularly about the pre-snap operation, have been invaluable.

"Obviously for him, his pre-snap was so legendary," Young said. "It's like, 'What are you looking at? What are you seeing from a play pass standpoint?

"I don't know if I want to reveal the specifics of what I've changed and what he's told me, but there's definitely some tells that he was like, 'Oh, I look for that.' So I was like, 'OK, I do that, so let me try and make sure I can eliminate that out of my game. It's been helpful for sure."