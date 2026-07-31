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Fans can expect all kind of fireworks at Panthers Fan Fest

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Kassidy Hill
The Carolina Panthers hold Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will be back under the lights tonight, as the 2026 team takes the field for Fan Fest.

The annual event stands as one of the most anticipated days during the training camp schedule, when players get to fully suit up, run out of the tunnel, and play in front of fans.

The last time the Panthers were on the field in Bank of America Stadium was in January, in a nail-biter playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The sold-out crowd created an electric atmosphere, and coach Dave Canales promised this week that the team would do their part to roll that energy into this season. That starts tonight.

Jalen Coker

"We try to stimulate a game as much as possible, and I love that it's a challenge on me to try to make sure I throw different situations at guys, place the ball in different spots. We'll have special teams; there'll be a couple of trick plays on offense on special teams, and things that we've been kind of cooking up in secret, not telling the other side about it; the defense has some pressures that they've got up their sleeve as well," teased Canales.

This will be the first time fans get to see the offense working under Brad Idzik as well, who was named the play caller in February.

Canales previewed the practice as essentially a full scrimmage, with live tackling. It's a chance for guys on the bubble to show why they deserve a spot on the roster, a chance for coaches to see where strengths are on this team, and a chance for fans to get excited about what's coming this season.

"It's going to be physical," promised Canales. "We're asking the guys to square up and show me you made the tackle, so it'll be physical. And we're going to put it in the evening so the guys can start to get used to doing that work later on because we do practice from 10 (a.m.) to about 12."

Fans can still buy tickets for $5 at this link, with all proceeds going to Carolina Panthers charities.

The first 10,000 fans at the gate will receive roster flip cards, and select kids will have the chance to take part in the helmet walk ahead of practice.

The full schedule is as follows:

  • 5:00 pm: Gates and team store open
  • 5:30 pm: Pre-practice entertainment begins
  • 6:30 pm: Players begin on-field warmups
  • 7:30 pm: Practice begins
  • Around 8:45 pm: Practice ends and autograph session begins
  • Post-practice: Fireworks and laser show begins
26-05114_Marketing_FanFestAnnouncement_MH_16x9_$5TicketOnSale

Panthers Fan Fest powered by Verizon is back on Friday, July 31st!

The Panthers' annual Fan Fest powered by Verizon is back in the Queen City! Friday, July 31st at 6:30 PM at Bank of America Stadium. Get fired up watching the 2026 Panthers hit the field for team practice, catch electrifying live performances from the Panthers Entertainment Teams, and stay with us for a fireworks show. All ticket proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Event details

5:00 PM | Gates and team store open
5:30 PM | Pre-practice entertainment begins
6:30 PM | Players begin on-field warmups
7:30 PM | Practice begins
8:45 PM | Practice ends and autograph session begins
Post Practice | Fireworks and Laser Show Begins

Buy Tickets

Those at home can catch highlights from the event on all Panthers' socials, with a full recap here on Panthers.com. Press conferences will be streamed live on Panthers YouTube after Fan Fest.

From the fireworks during practice to those that will light up the sky at the end of the night, it's sure to be a show.

"Just a couple of things to keep it exciting," said Canales, "and hope that anybody listening comes out and supports. It's going to be a lot of fun."

PHOTOS: Best of Fans at Fan Fest 2025

View photos of fans who attended this year's Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

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