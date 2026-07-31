Fans can expect all kind of fireworks at Panthers Fan Fest

Panthers Fan Fest powered by Verizon is back on Friday, July 31st!

The Panthers' annual Fan Fest powered by Verizon is back in the Queen City! Friday, July 31st at 6:30 PM at Bank of America Stadium. Get fired up watching the 2026 Panthers hit the field for team practice, catch electrifying live performances from the Panthers Entertainment Teams, and stay with us for a fireworks show. All ticket proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Event details

5:00 PM | Gates and team store open

5:30 PM | Pre-practice entertainment begins

6:30 PM | Players begin on-field warmups

7:30 PM | Practice begins

8:45 PM | Practice ends and autograph session begins

Post Practice | Fireworks and Laser Show Begins