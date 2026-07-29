Jaycee Horn opens up Panthers defense by moving to the slot

Horn and Ramsey have been friends since the former's rookie year in the league. Now that Horn is being asked to play the "Ramsey role" for all intents and purposes, though, the Panthers' corner has made it a point to pick Ramsey's brain.

"I got a chance to get with him this offseason," shared Horn. "We got some work in, and I just talked to him about what they were trying to do and how he thought, how he played in the slot, how he thought of the techniques, and it's been serving me well so far."

Playing more inside means for the first time in their career together, Horn is lining up next to Mike Jackson. The duo have already perfected playing opposite each other, but now are diving into an entirely new facet of their playing relationship.