Jaelan Phillips will be keeping an eye on Nic Scourton through rehab

"I think that ultimately, you know, there's always a silver lining in any adversity," Phillips said. "And truthfully you just have to find it and you have to have that positive outlook and that positive perspective and for him understanding, at this time of his career he's going to be able to get healthy, he's going to be able to work on other areas of his body, he's going to be able to do things off the field that he might not be able to do. And so, ultimately, it's a blessing, and you know, he's just got to see it as that.