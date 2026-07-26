Training Camp Observations: Offense bounces back in the rain

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers keep score of every period in practice, and for the first two days of practice, the advantage was clearly with the defense.

That changed Sunday morning in the rain, as quarterbacks Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett made a number of big plays downfield, and there were plays made in the run game as well. These swings usually happen during camp, but head coach Dave Canales was encouraged to see it.

"Just a bounce-back for the offense," he said. "So we keep score on every period, and the defense was pretty dominant the first two days, with some flashes by the offense. But a good response by Bryce and the guys. Got the run game going a little bit, hit some balls down the field, and, you know, did a decent job in the move of the ball at the end.

"And, I just love that, love the competitiveness that's happening that they're bringing out in each other. And that's the way we get our best football, is by challenging each other every day, the matchups up front, the matchups on the edges. So really pleased with the work that way and, and, and the bounce back."

The deep balls flying downfield are easy to see, but there were little things along the way that were subtler, but celebrated by teammates.