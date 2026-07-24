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Panthers claim offensive tackle off waivers

Jul 24, 2026 at 04:27 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some more tackle depth on Friday afternoon, after signing one earlier in the day.

The team claimed offensive tackle Ryan Hayes off waivers from the Titans.

The 26-year-old Hayes was originally a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Michigan. He has also spent time with the Colts, Dolphins again, and Falcons. He's appeared in one game, with the Dolphins in 2024.

Miami Dolphins tackle Ryan Hayes (76) runs onto the field before an NFL pre-season football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Doug Murray/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Kobe Prentice.

Earlier on Friday, they signed rookie tackle Derrell Bailey to help add depth to a team without Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton at the moment.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/24

Get a closer look at the Panthers players as they take on Day 2 of training camp.

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