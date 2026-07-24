Roger Goodell reflects on how Charlotte and the Panthers have helped each other grow

"I don't think we're building stadiums. I think we're building experiences and bringing people together," preached Goodell. "This is a great experience. This stadium is evolving with this community. They're fortifying each other here.

"And obviously when you get an NFL franchise, it puts the city on a pretty big platform. I mean, 20 million people are watching every weekend. They hear about the city, and they're identifying the city. But they're also getting a chance to see the wonderful things that you all are creating together, and it doesn't happen without — ultimately that's where Leadership, where everybody wants to go."

The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium, from inception, have always been woven into the fabric of Uptown Charlotte, and, Tepper added, he only sees that impact expanding, especially with the addition of a new 4,400-capacity entertainment venue that will host 80-100 shows a year.

"If you want to say, you build it, and then they come. If we have 100 shows down there, you hope that eventually more restaurants will get built there, more clubs will get there," dreamed Tepper. "You have the potential to grow that part of the city and to make it a more vibrant sort of place.