Bank of America and Carolina Panthers Extend Naming Rights for Bank of America Stadium, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Charlotte and the Carolinas

The relationship between Bank of America and the Carolina Panthers dates back to the team's founding in the early 1990s, when former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl played a key role in helping secure the NFL expansion franchise for the Carolinas. That shared history laid the foundation for a partnership that has helped shape countless moments for fans while maintaining a longstanding commitment to community impact.

"Over the years, Bank of America's partnership with the Carolina Panthers has become one of the most enduring in professional sports," said Brian Moynihan, chair and chief executive officer of Bank of America. "With nearly 20,000 teammates and a local history dating back to 1874, our ties to Charlotte run deep, and so does our commitment to its continued growth. The extension recognizes Bank of America Stadium's important role of attracting millions of visitors, driving economic opportunity and showcasing Charlotte and the Carolinas."

The renewed partnership comes as Bank of America Stadium enters its next chapter through a comprehensive renovation designed to serve one of the nation's fastest-growing regions and strengthen its role as a premier destination for sports, entertainment and community events. New imagery released alongside the announcement reflects the full scope of projects originally contemplated during discussions with the City of Charlotte, whose commitment remains fixed at $650 million. TSE has elected to move forward with the complete owner-elected scope, as well as additional design enhancements, bringing the total project investment to more than $1.3 billion [Click here to view table]. TSE will also fund all potential overages and ongoing maintenance obligations under the agreement.

Every inch of the stadium is being reimagined to create a better experience for every fan, with many of the enhancements informed by feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups and online engagement. New renderings showcase expanded indoor-outdoor gathering spaces across all levels, a 500-level social patio with sweeping views of Uptown Charlotte, larger and more dynamic scoreboards and displays, upgraded seating options, premium offerings, and technology designed to create a more connected and personalized experience. The renderings also reveal an elevated vision for the stadium exterior, with upgraded materials and a signature illuminated crown for the Queen City skyline. Design details will draw inspiration from the people, places and landscapes of the Carolinas, creating spaces that feel authentic to the region. Additional improvements include expanded retail and food-and-beverage options, increased restroom capacity, and flexible event spaces that will support game days while serving community, corporate and other special events throughout the year. Imagery released also includes a sneak peek at the 4,400-capacity planned entertainment venue that will host 80-100 events a year and provide enhanced hospitality on NFL gamedays.

"The City of Charlotte takes great pride in the future of Bank of America Stadium. It remains one of our city's crown jewels as an important public asset supporting thousands of local jobs, strengthening our economy, and serving as a cornerstone of the Charlotte community that brings people to Charlotte and brings Charlotteans together," said Mayor Rob Harrington. "This work is an investment in Charlotte's future – preserving an iconic venue, enhancing the fan experience, and ensuring Bank of America Stadium continues to create unforgettable memories while giving visitors countless reasons to return to our city for years to come. We appreciate Tepper Sports & Entertainment's partnership and commitment to invest in our community and ensuring Bank of America Stadium continues to connect Charlotte to the world as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."