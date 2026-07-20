Ask The Old Guy: Time to get back to work

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Hi Darin! Hope you're on vacation before training camp starts in a couple of weeks!

Two quick questions before it starts - maybe you heard something about those things in the cafeteria or in the corridors inside the stadium. Do they plan to move Tetairoa McMillan around more this season? Maybe Chris Brazzell II will play X most of the time, so T-Mac can play the Z or slot? The same for Jaycee Horn. Do they plan to play him more on the slot or mostly on the outside, as has been the case? — Fernando, São Paulo, Brazil

Vacation was truncated this year for a few reasons, but we did spend a week in New York City visiting family, and that's always amazing. Did some of the tourist stuff, went to a bad Yankees game which was still good, and spent a lot of time riding the subways to different neighborhoods and walking around. (The hidden highlights were seeing the Beastie Boys mural at the corner from the Paul's Boutique album cover [rumps were, in fact, shaken], the original Winnie-the-Pooh and friends in the Treasures Room at the Public Library, and walking the High Line, which is an amazing garden that's the city version of our greenways.) But when we returned, training camp started early as we're preparing for Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame induction, and there's all kinds of cool stuff coming your way.

The how-they-deploy-receivers part of that depends a lot on the above answer. As they go through camp, they're going to learn who they can trust in which spots. Every year, fans tend to anticipate bigger roles for some rookies than they end up earning (like with Jimmy Horn Jr. last year), so I'm willing to wait and see a bit on Brazzell. He has some real traits that made him attractive in the draft, but there's a lot of traffic at that position, so he's going to have to work to get on the field. And McMillan has the ability to create mismatches inside, so that's something they'll continue to explore.

As for corners, Jaycee provides a lot of options as well. He's finally being recognized as one of the top outside corners in the game, but he can play inside because he's smart and he's willing to go into traffic and make plays. They noodled around with him inside during OTAs, giving reps to guys like rookie Will Lee III on the perimeter. As with McMillan, the fact that he can do it creates the opportunity to expand the arsenal.